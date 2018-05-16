By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Egg Hunt Basket 340G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Egg Hunt Basket 340G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 3.00
£0.88/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

  • Energy373kJ 89kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars9.9g
    11%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2197kJ / 525kcal

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate eggs
  • Tesco Egg Hunt Basket 340g Helpful signs and hollow eggs to create a fun and interactive egg hunt
  • Helpful signs and hollow eggs to create a fun and interactive egg hunt
  • Helpful signs and hollow eggs to create a fun and interactive egg hunt
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 20 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2197kJ / 525kcal373kJ / 89kcal
Fat27.0g4.6g
Saturates16.2g2.8g
Carbohydrate64.0g10.9g
Sugars58.0g9.9g
Fibre1.8g0.3g
Protein5.6g1.0g
Salt0.4g0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Milk Chocolate Bunnies 85G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 1.00
£1.18/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Tesco Milk Chocolate Eggs 85G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 1.00
£1.18/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Ferrero Kinder Surprise Special Edition Egg 100G

£ 5.00
£5.00/100g

Cadbury Mini Eggs Pouch 385G

£ 4.00
£1.04/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here