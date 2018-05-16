- Energy373kJ 89kcal4%
- Fat4.6g7%
- Saturates2.8g14%
- Sugars9.9g11%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2197kJ / 525kcal
Product Description
- Hollow milk chocolate eggs
- Tesco Egg Hunt Basket 340g Helpful signs and hollow eggs to create a fun and interactive egg hunt
- Helpful signs and hollow eggs to create a fun and interactive egg hunt
- Helpful signs and hollow eggs to create a fun and interactive egg hunt
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 340g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 20 servings
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2197kJ / 525kcal
|373kJ / 89kcal
|Fat
|27.0g
|4.6g
|Saturates
|16.2g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|64.0g
|10.9g
|Sugars
|58.0g
|9.9g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.3g
|Protein
|5.6g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020