Bt 3960 Single

Great features
I bought this a few weeks ago, I like it, as it is easy to use,not had any issue,
Good Phone
Compact, good looking Phone. The display could be better, rather difficult to read because it is not dark enough.
dose every thing it says on the box.
bought this phone before christmas and have had no problems with it
Simple and stylish
This phone is easy to set up and to use. It has caller display facility and simple, easy to use answerphone.
Compact Telephone, with features.
A neat telephone, good sound quality and many features.