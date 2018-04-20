By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bt 3960 Single

5(5)Write a review
£ 35.00
£35.00/each

  • Block up to 50 numbers
  • Up to 10 hours of talking and 200 hours on standby
  • One touch do not disturb
  • - Block up to 50 numbers and save up to 50 contacts
  • - Handsfree and volume control
  • - Backlit keypad and records up to 12 minutes of messsages
  • The BT3960 Nuisance Call Blocker with Answer Machine gives you back control over which calls you want to take and which you want to block. Block up to 50 individual numbers to avoid speaking to the people you don't want to. For those times when you just want some peace and quiet, switch on Do Not Disturb so that your phone won't ring. (N.B you must subscribe to a Caller Display service from your network provider for nuisance calls blocking, text messaging and visual voicemail features. Charges may apply)

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Great features

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago, I like it, as it is easy to use,not had any issue,

Good Phone

4 stars

Compact, good looking Phone. The display could be better, rather difficult to read because it is not dark enough.

dose every thing it says on the box.

5 stars

bought this phone before christmas and have had no problems with it

Simple and stylish

5 stars

This phone is easy to set up and to use. It has caller display facility and simple, easy to use answerphone.

Compact Telephone, with features.

5 stars

A neat telephone, good sound quality and many features.

