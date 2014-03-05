Bimuno Ibaid 30 Pastilles
Product Description
- B-GOS® high fibre food supplement
- Bimuno®, tell us your story on bimuno.com
- We understand that the digestive system sits at the core of our being. Of course that's not our original idea. It goes all the way back to the ancient Greeks. A few thousand years later, back in 2004, we built on this knowledge by starting our own great adventure. We encouraged some of the world's leading scientists to develop a unique targeted digestive nutrition* that feeds and encourages certain types of bacteria natural to our digestion, including the important bifidobacteria.
- Bimuno® is formulated to reach your lower intestine intact where it can help these bacteria flourish within just 7 days.**
- *Targeted digestive nutrition: The Bimuno® range consists of products containing a special fibre selected because it feeds friendly bacteria that live in your digestive system and make up an essential part of the digestive process. After only 7 days, Bimuno® is working in harmony with your digestive processes, providing nutrition for and increasing the numbers of these special bacteria for each user.
- **Published scientific studies have shown that, with daily use, the majority of Bimuno® users experienced an increase in their gut bifidobacteria levels within 7 days.
- Bimuno® is patent protected European Patent N 1644482.
- Targeted to reach the lower intestine intact
- Increases gut bifidobacteria in just 7 days
- Tested in independent scientific studies
- Bimuno® is gluten-free and free from any artificial flavouring and colouring
Information
Ingredients
Bimuno® Syrup (Galactooligosaccharides (Milk) Lactose (Milk), Glucose (Milk), Galactose (Milk)), Gelatin, Glazing Agent: Vegetable Oil, (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Sunflower Oil), Carnauba Wax
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place below 25°C, out of sight and reach of children.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use
- Make Bimuno® IBAID part of your daily routine.
- It's easy.
- We recommend chewing each pastille fully before swallowing.
- Recommended daily dose
- Adults and young persons 12 years of age and over: 2 pastilles per day.
- Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- B-GOS® high fibre food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and healthy lifestyle.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Made for:
- Clasado Ltd.,
- Reading Enterprise Centre,
- Whiteknights Road,
- Reading,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
Net Contents
30 x 1.99g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|2 pastilles 3.97g
|Energy
|306kcal/
|12kcal/
|-
|1293kJ
|51kJ
|Fat
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|of which saturates
|<0.2g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|59.1g
|2.3g
|of which sugars
|35.1g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|19.4g
|0.8g
|Protein
|7.5g
|0.3g
|Salt
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Provides Galacto-oligosaccharides
|27.7g
|1.38g
Safety information
