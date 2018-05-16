Canon Pgi 570 Xl Black Printer Ink

Product Description
- Black
- 500 Pages
- 1 Pack
- - Colour: Pigment Black
- - Capacity: 22ml
- - Compatibility: Canon PIXMA MG5750, PIXMA MG5751, PIXMA MG5752, PIXMA MG5753, PIXMA MG6850, PIXMA MG6851, PIXMA MG6852, PIXMA MG6853, PIXMA MG7750, PIXMA MG7751, PIXMA MG7752, PIXMA MG7753, PIXMA TS5050, PIXMA TS5055, PIXMA TS5053, PIXMA TS5051, PIXMA TS6050, PIXMA TS6052, PIXMA TS6051, PIXMA TS8050, PIXMA TS8051, PIXMA TS8052, PIXMA TS8053, PIXMA TS9050, PIXMA TS9055
- The pigment black ink is used for printing documents on plain paper and ensures crisp, sharp text with great longevity. This XL ink tank allows you to print up to 500 pages of A4 documents at ISO/IEC 24711† standard.
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020