Elbow Grease De-Greaser 500Ml

Kitchen, Bathroom, Vehicles, Outdoors, Fabrics Elbow Grease® is formulated to remove grease and oil in all situations. It is ideal for removing grease spots from fabrics and porous materials, for removing grease from kitchen surfaces and for cleaning oily surfaces such as engines and machinery. Elbow Grease® is tough enough to get rid of oil from a car engine, yet gentle enough to safely remove grease stains from delicate and coloured fabrics. For coloured materials, patch test the colour resistance on a hidden area. For painted materials or materials that are not mentioned, patch test on a hidden area of the surface you wish to treat.

Elbow Grease® is a registered trademark of 151 Products Limited © Copyright Design 2019 v3

Power Performance Solvent Free The Only Cleaner You'll Ever Need Fabrics, Metals, Plastics Vegan Friendly

Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

<5% Non lonic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants, Phosphates, Perfume, Limonene

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage