Elbow Grease De-Greaser 500Ml

Elbow Grease De-Greaser 500Ml

5(2)
Write a review
Low Everyday Price

£1.20

£2.40/litre

Vegan

Elbow Grease De-Greaser 500Ml
Kitchen, Bathroom, Vehicles, Outdoors, FabricsElbow Grease® is formulated to remove grease and oil in all situations. It is ideal for removing grease spots from fabrics and porous materials, for removing grease from kitchen surfaces and for cleaning oily surfaces such as engines and machinery.Elbow Grease® is tough enough to get rid of oil from a car engine, yet gentle enough to safely remove grease stains from delicate and coloured fabrics. For coloured materials, patch test the colour resistance on a hidden area. For painted materials or materials that are not mentioned, patch test on a hidden area of the surface you wish to treat.
Elbow Grease® is a registered trademark of 151 Products Limited© Copyright Design 2019 v3
Power PerformanceSolvent FreeThe Only Cleaner You'll Ever NeedFabrics, Metals, PlasticsVegan Friendly
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

<5% Non lonic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants, Phosphates, Perfume, Limonene

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Hard surfaces: Make sure nozzle is turned to the On position. Spray onto a clean cloth and wipe surface. For tougher deposits, spray directly onto surface and wipe off with a clean cloth. Stubborn deposits may require further applications.Fabrics: Spray directly onto stain. Leave for 5 minutes and then wash with your normal detergent. Works on most fabrics and greasy stains.Carpets: Spray onto stain, leave for a few minutes and wipe with a damp cloth. Fabrics vary in composition, test on an inconspicuous area before use. Do not use on delicate fabrics.

