Mr Tom Peanut Bar 4 Pack 160G

Mr Tom Peanut Bar 4 Pack 160G
£ 1.00
£0.63/100g

Product Description

  • Roasted peanuts in caramel.
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts (min. 62%), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Salt, Caramel Sugar Syrup, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts, Lupine and Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place!

Produce of

Made in Germany

Number of uses

The package contains 4 Portions

Name and address

  • Hosta GmbH & Co. KG,
  • D74597 Stimpfach.

Return to

  • www.hosta-group.com

Net Contents

4 x 40g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g1 bar (40 g)**% (40 g)*
Energy 2280 kJ/547 kcal912 kJ/219 kcal11 %
Fat 33,9 g13,6 g19 %
- saturated fat7,6 g3,0 g15 %
Carbohydrate 38,1 g15,2 g6 %
- Sugars 24,7 g9,9 g11 %
Fibre 3,5 g1,4 g6 %
Protein 20,6 g8,2 g16 %
Salt 0,28 g0,11 g2 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8.400 kJ / 2.000 kcal)---
** 1 Portion = 1 bar (40 g)---
The package contains 4 Portions---

