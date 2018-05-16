Mr Tom Peanut Bar 4 Pack 160G

Product Description
- Roasted peanuts in caramel.
- Pack size: 160g
Information
Ingredients
Peanuts (min. 62%), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Salt, Caramel Sugar Syrup, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts, Lupine and Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place!
Produce of
Made in Germany
Number of uses
The package contains 4 Portions
Name and address
- Hosta GmbH & Co. KG,
- D74597 Stimpfach.
Return to
- www.hosta-group.com
Net Contents
4 x 40g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|1 bar (40 g)**
|% (40 g)*
|Energy
|2280 kJ/547 kcal
|912 kJ/219 kcal
|11 %
|Fat
|33,9 g
|13,6 g
|19 %
|- saturated fat
|7,6 g
|3,0 g
|15 %
|Carbohydrate
|38,1 g
|15,2 g
|6 %
|- Sugars
|24,7 g
|9,9 g
|11 %
|Fibre
|3,5 g
|1,4 g
|6 %
|Protein
|20,6 g
|8,2 g
|16 %
|Salt
|0,28 g
|0,11 g
|2 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8.400 kJ / 2.000 kcal)
|** 1 Portion = 1 bar (40 g)
|The package contains 4 Portions
