Orchard Pig Reveller Cider 4X440ml Can

5(1)Write a review
Orchard Pig Reveller Cider 4X440ml Can
£ 4.00
£2.28/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Reveler Cider
  • Facebook: orchardpig
  • Twitter: @orchardpig
  • A crisp, refreshing & lightly sparkling cider with a tangy hint of freshly squeezed lime.
  • Less bubbles, more apples
  • Rooted in somerset
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans, vegetarians and fruitarians
  • Pack size: 1760ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to maintain freshness

Tasting Notes

  • A crisp, refreshing & lightly sparkling cider with a tangy hint of freshly squeezed lime.

ABV

4.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: See base of can.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • West Bradley Orchards
  • Nr Glastonbury,
  • Somerset,
  • BA6 8LT,
  • England.

Return to

  • West Bradley Orchards
  • Nr Glastonbury,
  • Somerset,
  • BA6 8LT,
  • England.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 440ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice

5 stars

If you're after an old fashioned medium dry cider that doesn't reek of sulphites or doesn't taste like iron ala Magners then this is the one for you.

