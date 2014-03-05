By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bimuno Prebiotic Powder 30 Sachets

4(5)Write a review
Bimuno Prebiotic Powder 30 Sachets
Product Description

  • B-GOS® high fibre food supplement
  • Bimuno®, tell us your story on bimuno.com
  • We understand that the digestive system sits at the core of our being. Of course that's not our original idea. It goes all the way back to the ancient Greeks!
  • A few thousand years later, back in 2004, we built on this knowledge by starting our own great adventure. We encouraged some of the world's leading scientists to develop a unique targeted digestive nutrition* that feeds and encourages certain types of bacteria natural to our digestion, including the important bifidobacteria. Bimuno® is formulated to reach your lower intestine intact where it can help these bacteria flourish within just 7 days.**
  • *Targeted Digestive Nutrition: The Bimuno® range consists of products containing a special fibre selected because it feeds friendly bacteria that live in your digestive system and make up an essential part of the digestive process. After only 7 days, Bimuno® is working in harmony with your digestive processes, providing nutrition for and increasing the numbers of these special bacteria for each user.
  • **Published scientific studies have shown that, with daily use, the majority of Bimuno® users experienced an increase in their gut bifidobacteria levels within 7 days.
  • Bimuno® is patent protected; European Patent N 1644482.
  • Targeted to reach the lower intestine intact
  • Increases gut bifidobacteria in just 7 days
  • Tested in independent scientific studies
  • Bimuno® is gluten-free and free from any artificial flavouring and colouring

Information

Ingredients

Galactooligosaccharides (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Glucose (Milk), Galactose (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place below 25°C, out of sight and reach of children.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use
  • Make Bimuno® Daily part of your daily routine. Add it to tea, coffee or a smoothie, or even sprinkle it on your breakfast cereal. The choice is yours.
  • Recommended daily serving
  • Adults and young persons 12 years of age and over:
  • Take 1 sachet daily 3.65g
  • Children aged 4 to 11 years:
  • Take half a sachet daily 1.83g.
  • Do not exceed the recommended daily serving.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • B-GOS® high fibre food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and healthy lifestyle.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Clasado Ltd.,
  • Reading Enterprise Centre,
  • Whiteknights Road,
  • Reading,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Clasado Ltd.,
  • Reading Enterprise Centre,
  • Whiteknights Road,
  • Reading,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

30 x 3.65g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer sachet 3.65g
Energy 276kcal/10.1kcal/
-1138kJ41.5kJ
Fat <0.1g<0.1g
of which saturates <0.1g0.0g
Carbohydrates42.1g2.0g
of which sugars 15.6g1.0g
Fibre 53.4g2.0g
Protein 0.1g0.0g
Salt 2.0g<0.1g
Provides Galacto-oligosaccharides79.7g2.9g

Safety information

View more safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Does contain milk!

3 stars

Please note the review of June 2014. That states “it doesn’t contain any milk products” read the ingredients! It’s all milk. Or have I misread? I’ve had to put stars to comment on another’s very misleading review. So in fairness to the manufacturer I’ve put three and will increase this to five if after a couple of weeks trial I think it warrants it. Nice to see a UK manufacturer!

It works

5 stars

I am on the third box of Bimuno. I have stress related stomach issues and therefore have issue with stomach pains and digestion. So I need gentle assistance with proper digestion. This Prebiotic really works. It did take a few days for me to experience its beneficial effects and changes. That was over two months ago. At first I consumed it daily now I take it every other day or more regular if needed. The benefits of me taking Bimuno are healthier gut, no stomach pain and less cravings for sugar.

Great product

5 stars

Really good product. Tastes ok too. Much better than other products similar to this.

Best price

4 stars

Heard good reviews of this product, so will give it a try. Easy to add to daily cuppa; will see how it works.

More positive than negative

4 stars

Found this powder after reading some reviews. Not sure if it has had a definitely positive effect, but during the time I have taken it, I have not had any bad experiences with it. Tastes nice in a cup of tea each morning - makes it taste a little more creamy although it does not contain any milk products. On the whole, I like it and will continue to take it for a few more months.

