Bimuno Prebiotic Powder 30 Sachets

Does contain milk!
Please note the review of June 2014. That states “it doesn’t contain any milk products” read the ingredients! It’s all milk. Or have I misread? I’ve had to put stars to comment on another’s very misleading review. So in fairness to the manufacturer I’ve put three and will increase this to five if after a couple of weeks trial I think it warrants it. Nice to see a UK manufacturer!
It works
I am on the third box of Bimuno. I have stress related stomach issues and therefore have issue with stomach pains and digestion. So I need gentle assistance with proper digestion. This Prebiotic really works. It did take a few days for me to experience its beneficial effects and changes. That was over two months ago. At first I consumed it daily now I take it every other day or more regular if needed. The benefits of me taking Bimuno are healthier gut, no stomach pain and less cravings for sugar.
Great product
Really good product. Tastes ok too. Much better than other products similar to this.
Best price
Heard good reviews of this product, so will give it a try. Easy to add to daily cuppa; will see how it works.
More positive than negative
Found this powder after reading some reviews. Not sure if it has had a definitely positive effect, but during the time I have taken it, I have not had any bad experiences with it. Tastes nice in a cup of tea each morning - makes it taste a little more creamy although it does not contain any milk products. On the whole, I like it and will continue to take it for a few more months.