Mccain Fries Shake Shake Paprika 300G

5(1)Write a review
Mccain Fries Shake Shake Paprika 300G
£ 2.00
£0.67/100g
  Energy1055kJ 252kcal
    13%
  Fat10.1g
    14%
  Saturates1.2g
    6%
  Sugars0.5g
    <1%
  Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Oven Baked

Product Description

  • Coated chilled fries, with a smoked paprika seasoning
  • For more information see www.mccain.co.uk
  • Sachet included
  • Cooks in 15mins
  • Prepared with sunflower oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Fries: Potatoes (83%), Sunflower Oil (8%), Batter (Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Modified Starch (Maize, Tapioca), Rice Flour, Salt, Corn Starch, Turmeric Extract, Natural Colour (Paprika Extract)), Sachet: Salt, Spanish Smoked Paprika (0.17%), Smoked Paprika, Chilli Powder, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Smoke Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Pimento, Garlic Extract, Onion Extract, Lime Oil)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0°C to +5°CDo not consume after the use by date.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook a bag of McCain Shake Shake Fries.
To get the best results cook from chilled only, our instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
Preheat the oven to 230°C/220°C Fan/Gas Mark 8.
1. Remove sleeve and sachet from the bag.
2. Carefully open bag of fries, cut open the sachet and add sachet of seasoning to uncooked product, close bag.
3. Shake product in bag, ensuring fries are evenly covered.
4. Tip and spread your Shake Shake Fries in a single layer onto baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven. Bake for 15 - 17 minutes, turning them every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 ovened servings

Name and address

  • McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BR.

Return to

  • McCain - Now you're talking
  • We love to hear what you think about our products, so please get in touch*
  • Call Us
  • 0800 146 573
  • (ROI 1800 409 623)
  • Mon to Fri 9am-5pm
  • Except Bank Holidays
  • Email Us
  • customer.relations@mccain.co.uk
  • Visit Us
  • www.mccain.co.uk
  • Write to Us

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g Oven Baked
Energy kJ1173
kcal280
Fat g11.3
of which saturates g1.3
Carbohydrate g38.5
of which sugars g0.5
Fibre g4.2
Protein g4.0
Salt g1.1
This pack contains 2 ovened servings-

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great fries... buy again, again

5 stars

Awesome... a great skinny chip and great taste

