Mccain Fries Shake Shake Paprika 300G

Great fries... buy again, again
Awesome... a great skinny chip and great taste
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Oven Baked
Fries: Potatoes (83%), Sunflower Oil (8%), Batter (Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Modified Starch (Maize, Tapioca), Rice Flour, Salt, Corn Starch, Turmeric Extract, Natural Colour (Paprika Extract)), Sachet: Salt, Spanish Smoked Paprika (0.17%), Smoked Paprika, Chilli Powder, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Smoke Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Pimento, Garlic Extract, Onion Extract, Lime Oil)
Keep refrigerated 0°C to +5°CDo not consume after the use by date.
Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook a bag of McCain Shake Shake Fries.
To get the best results cook from chilled only, our instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
Preheat the oven to 230°C/220°C Fan/Gas Mark 8.
1. Remove sleeve and sachet from the bag.
2. Carefully open bag of fries, cut open the sachet and add sachet of seasoning to uncooked product, close bag.
3. Shake product in bag, ensuring fries are evenly covered.
4. Tip and spread your Shake Shake Fries in a single layer onto baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven. Bake for 15 - 17 minutes, turning them every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
This pack contains 2 ovened servings
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Oven Baked
|Energy kJ
|1173
|kcal
|280
|Fat g
|11.3
|of which saturates g
|1.3
|Carbohydrate g
|38.5
|of which sugars g
|0.5
|Fibre g
|4.2
|Protein g
|4.0
|Salt g
|1.1
