Mccain Fries Salt & Black Pepper 300G

Disappointing
I didn't find this product anything special at all! Shelf life not great, product isn't recommend for freezing and you could do this very easily with any own branded bag of fries and choice of seasoning and simply shake it over the fries and cook as normal and youd have the same results and it would cost you less! Plus you would get a few more meals out a full bag of fries. They tasted fine just as youd expect seasoned fries to taste but that's all they are wasnt impressed wouldn't buy again