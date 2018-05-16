Henna Hair Colour Natural-Brown

For External use Only. Avoid Contact with eyes. Rinse eyes immediately if product comes in contact with them. Keep out of reach of children. Contains Phenylenediamine, Resorcinol & Hydrogen Peroxide (released). Wear suitable gloves. Read and follow instructions. This product is not intended for use on persons under the age of 16. CAUTION: This product contains ingredients that may cause skin irritation on certain individuals and a preliminary test according to accompanying directions should first be made. Can cause severe allergic reaction. This product must not be used for dyeing the eyelashes or eyebrows. To do so may cause blindness. The preparation may cause serious inflammation of the skin in some persons and a preliminary test should always be carried out to determine whether or not special sensitivity exists; And to make the test, a small area of skin behind the ear or on the inner surface of the forearm should be cleansed, using either soap and water or alcohol, and a small quantity of the hair dye as prepared for use should be applied to the area and allowed to dry. After 24 hours, the area should be washed gently with soap and water. If no irritation or inflammation is apparent, it is usually assumed that no hypersensitivity to the dye exists. The test should, however, be carried out before each application. On no account should the hair dye be used for dyeing eyebrows or eyelashes as severe inflammation of the eye or even blindness may result. Rinse hair well after application. Temporary 'black henna' tattoos may increase your risk of allergy. Do not colour your hair if: you have rash on your face or sensitive, irritated and damaged scalp, you have ever experienced any reaction after colouring your hair, you have experienced a reaction to a temporary 'black henna' tattoo in the past.