Henna Hair Colour Natural-Black

Product Description
- Henna Hair Colour - Rich Black
- Now you can exchange grey for glossy and glamorous colour.
- Vatika Henna Hair Colour is a natural-based solution to colouring your hair. And as a great herbal conditioner, henna will strengthen hair and add vitality too. So no worries about damaging your hair as you gently coax the colour back.
- Throughout India, the middle-east and Europe, henna has always been the natural way to help colour hair. It's only natural that it will help you look sensational too.
- Other Available Shades
- Natural Brown
- Dark Brown
- Burgundy
- Permanent
- 100% ammonia free
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
Lawsonia Inermis (Henna) Leaf Powder, Calcium Peroxide, p-Phenylenediamine, Tartaric Acid, Cellulose Gum, Magnesium Carbonate, Phyllanthus Emblica (Amla) Fruit Powder, Sodium Sulfite, Resorcinol, Acacia Concinna (Shikakai) Fruit Powder, Azadirachta Indica (Neem) Leaf Powder, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate
Preparation and Usage
- Before Your Colour:
- Do not apply hair oil for 48 hours prior to application. Do not wash your hair 48 hours prior to application as the natural oils of the scalp protect it during the colouring process.
- Do not apply colour on wet hair.
- To avoid stains, apply petroleum jelly around hair line before application.
- After Your Colour:
- Wash off the colour properly to avoid staining your towel.
- Use Vatika Henna colour protect shampoo to maintain vibrant colour
- Plan your next colour or retouching session based on your hair growth rate.
- Directions of Usage:
- Step 1: Mix
- Empty one sachet of Vatika Henna Hair Colour into a bowl. Add 40ml of water and mix to form a uniform paste.
- Step 2: Apply
- Using an applicator brush, apply paste evenly, focus on white hair. Allow colour to develop for 30 minutes.
- Step 3: Rinse
- Wash hair thoroughly with lukewarm water.
Warnings
- For External use Only. Avoid Contact with eyes. Rinse eyes immediately if product comes in contact with them.
- Keep out of reach of children.
- Contains Phenylenediamine, Resorcinol & Hydrogen Peroxide (released). Wear suitable gloves.
- Read and follow instructions.
- This product is not intended for use on persons under the age of 16.
- CAUTION: This product contains ingredients that may cause skin irritation on certain individuals and a preliminary test according to accompanying directions should first be made.
- Can cause severe allergic reaction.
- This product must not be used for dyeing the eyelashes or eyebrows. To do so may cause blindness.
- The preparation may cause serious inflammation of the skin in some persons and a preliminary test should always be carried out to determine whether or not special sensitivity exists; And to make the test, a small area of skin behind the ear or on the inner surface of the forearm should be cleansed, using either soap and water or alcohol, and a small quantity of the hair dye as prepared for use should be applied to the area and allowed to dry. After 24 hours, the area should be washed gently with soap and water. If no irritation or inflammation is apparent, it is usually assumed that no hypersensitivity to the dye exists. The test should, however, be carried out before each application. On no account should the hair dye be used for dyeing eyebrows or eyelashes as severe inflammation of the eye or even blindness may result. Rinse hair well after application. Temporary 'black henna' tattoos may increase your risk of allergy.
- Do not colour your hair if: you have rash on your face or sensitive, irritated and damaged scalp, you have ever experienced any reaction after colouring your hair, you have experienced a reaction to a temporary 'black henna' tattoo in the past.
Name and address
- Dabur International Limited,
- 1 Olympic Way,
- Wembley,
- HA9 0NP,
- UK.
Return to
- Dabur International Limited,
- 1 Olympic Way,
- Wembley,
- HA9 0NP,
- UK.
- www.vatikanaturals.co.uk
Lower age limit
16 Years
Net Contents
6 x 10g ℮
Safety information
