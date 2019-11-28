Good concept 4 stars Review from interplayuk.com 26th September 2019 Played this with my children aged 9 and 8, they enjoyed the game, there were some cards we needed to skip as they didnt understand what was being asked. The rules could be wrote a little better in regards to after you have answered your question does it go around for the remainder off the 5 seconds or does it start again. We ended up making up our own rules but we did have fun and was something different but it doesn't last very long. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Got to be a quick thinker 3 stars Review from interplayuk.com 4th September 2019 Got this game to play with my 7 year old daughter. Has a variety of different questions too. It is fine as a 2 player game, but it's definitely more challenging with more players. The timer could be better as the ball bearings sometimes get stuck on the way down. Would still recommend as it's fun to get them to think fast and just see what they know. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good family game, great for Xmas get togethers 5 stars Review from interplayuk.com 27th August 2019 Loved playing this 5 Second Rule Junior Game with my 6yr old, and 5yr old niece and nephew! Their answers just had us in stitches the whole time. It is just so endearing and sometimes funnily shocking the kind of answers kids come out with under pressure. Some of them have been hilarious. My boy took this game to his school summer time play date and they all loved it too. It is really good for kids memory and quick thinking abilities. This game is also an ideal educational game too. However, after the cards are over, I guess you can make up your own questions too that the card may not have. The category subjects are easy for kids to understand, hence if they take more than 5 seconds (which sometimes can be allowed..ssshh don't tell anyone) then parents can come up with their own questions. The board is well designed and colourful. Text/instructions on game are easy for kids to understand and relate to. We definately had fun and word of warning... it will get loud with all the kids screaming! hahaha! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic fun 5 stars Review from interplayuk.com 12th August 2019 My kids were so intrigued when it came to this game ! They loved it from the word go! It kept them occupied for hours and they found it hilarious when the other kids couldn’t get it right ! For my 3 year old to play we make up the questions but it’s rrally so much fun even us as adults love it ! A true family game ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant 5 stars Review from interplayuk.com 12th August 2019 Brilliant game. My kids loves to play. Get loads of different cards. Easy and fun to play. Great for all the family. Spent a good 40 minutes playing this game so kept their attention well. Highly recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very easy game to play! 5 stars Review from interplayuk.com 4th August 2019 My 6 years old and 4 years old enjoying playing this game, i think 4 years old is slightly too young for this games, but if I can give her double the time to think about the answer would be helpful for her age. This is such a easy game to play, and not taking ages to finish the game, which is good for the young people. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My children love it 5 stars Review from interplayuk.com 1st August 2019 I brought this for my two boys aged 8 and 6 years old, it’s a great game with simple rules and they loved it. It really helps with there vocabulary it’s fast passed and keeps them interested. I would recommend to anyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Spiral Timer 5 stars Review from interplayuk.com 28th July 2019 I brought this game about 3 weeks ago for my son to play & it is safe to say it is his favourite game of all time he will not put it away. The questions are good & trying to answer them in time is good & hilarious with what people come out with [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent way to while away the time 5 stars Review from interplayuk.com 26th July 2019 My children have been after this game for a while so were very ecstatic when they received it . I, on the other hand was keen to see what all the excitement was about ! The game itself is very colourful and very easy to set up and play . I love the way that you can adapt it to different player ages and we did this with the older ones where instead of naming three, they named 5 . We managed to play it without anyone getting bored and I found that it is actually not easy to name things when you are put on the spot ! . I will definitely be keeping this game as part of our games evening in future . It's one for the whole family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]