Juice Boombar

4.5(33)Write a review
£ 25.00
£25.00/each

Product Description

  • Bluetooth® connectivity
  • Up to 10 hours’ battery life
  • Built-in audio jack
  • - Compatible with all Bluetooth® enabled devices such as mobiles, tablets and MP3 players
  • - Ideal for at home, travel, camping and festivals.
  • - Can be used via Bluetooth® or via the 3.5mm jack from your device to the speaker.
  • Play your music on the go with the portable Juice® Boom speaker. Choose between a wireless Bluetooth® connection and a built-in 3.5mm audio jack to play music from your devices. A generous 10-hour battery life provides a day's worth of music when you're out and about. This Juice® Boom speaker is compatible with your mobile, tablet and MP3 player.

Information

33 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Brilliant

5 stars

I bought this speaker to take on holiday and it was brilliant for the price, it doesn't take long to charge and was easy to connect to my phone via Bluetooth.

Good sound

4 stars

Good sound for the money and appears to be well built.

Excellent

5 stars

I am so happy i chose this speaker, although i usually have to go & hunt it back from one of my children to use it myself, went for the 4amp in this speaker instead of the usual 3amp sound & quality very good

Perfect

5 stars

Excellent value for the money, great sound, good base, a good quality product.

Great Sound

4 stars

This produces great sound for someone small portable and light. You don’t have to have a particular phone as you have both Bluetooth connectivity and an AUX lead. As well as a recharging cable. Perfect all rounder for indoor or outside when enjoyable no the weather or entertaining guests. Great price, and Tesco deliver fast!

Good

4 stars

So far so good. Only had this product for couple of weeks. Link to devices very well. Had problems with my old speaker.

Great Speaker

5 stars

Brought just to try and amazed with it. Good sound. Love the case it comes with.

Great little gizmo

5 stars

I bought the Juice Boombar about a month ago, I love it, take it everywhere. Even connected it to tv in bedroom to get a better sound

Excellent buy

5 stars

My daughter recommended this to me after buying hers from Tesco ...It's easy to set up and great sound quality...you can take it anywhere

Great!

5 stars

I bought this product for a present, and what can I say. It’s brilliant for the price. Would definitely recommended!

