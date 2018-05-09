Brilliant
I bought this speaker to take on holiday and it was brilliant for the price, it doesn't take long to charge and was easy to connect to my phone via Bluetooth.
Good sound
Good sound for the money and appears to be well built.
Excellent
I am so happy i chose this speaker, although i usually have to go & hunt it back from one of my children to use it myself, went for the 4amp in this speaker instead of the usual 3amp sound & quality very good
Perfect
Excellent value for the money, great sound, good base, a good quality product.
Great Sound
This produces great sound for someone small portable and light. You don’t have to have a particular phone as you have both Bluetooth connectivity and an AUX lead. As well as a recharging cable. Perfect all rounder for indoor or outside when enjoyable no the weather or entertaining guests. Great price, and Tesco deliver fast!
Good
So far so good. Only had this product for couple of weeks. Link to devices very well. Had problems with my old speaker.
Great Speaker
Brought just to try and amazed with it. Good sound. Love the case it comes with.
Great little gizmo
I bought the Juice Boombar about a month ago, I love it, take it everywhere. Even connected it to tv in bedroom to get a better sound
Excellent buy
My daughter recommended this to me after buying hers from Tesco ...It's easy to set up and great sound quality...you can take it anywhere
Great!
I bought this product for a present, and what can I say. It’s brilliant for the price. Would definitely recommended!