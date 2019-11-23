By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Tofoo Co Naked Tofu 280G

5(14)Write a review
The Tofoo Co Naked Tofu 280G
£ 2.00
£7.15/kg
Each 70g serving (as sold) contains/provides:
  • Energy358kJ 86 kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.8g
    6%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.07g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 512kj

Product Description

  • Organic tofu, handmade to a traditional Japanese recipe that's really rather tasty.
  • Share your Tofoo @tofooco on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook
  • The Exhibitionist
  • We've left this Tofoo without a stitch on, so you can really show off your skills in the kitchen.
  • Flamboyant fajitas, stupendous stir-fries and extravagant enchiladas.
  • Sure, it's naked, but we leave plenty to the imagination.
  • Too Good to be 'Fu
  • Tihs is a typo. So as this. But Tofoo is definitely not. We've spelt it differently because it's not like other tofu. It's handmade to a traditional Japanese recipe to be about a zillion times tastier - so it's perfect for flexitarians, carnivores and real foodies, as well as veggies and vegans. Plus, it's organic, 100% natural, non-GM, dairy, gluten & yeast free.
  • Organic
  • Tofu with taste
  • Extra firm
  • Free tip card inside
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Tofu* (Water, Soya Beans* (31%), Nigari), *Denotes Organic ingredients

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Sesame Seeds and Mustard

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5ºC. Once opened place in water in an airtight container, use within 48hrs. Not suitable for freezing.For Use By See Side of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C Fan, Gas Mark 4). Toss in a little oil & bake on a tray for 20-25 mins.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan and fry over a hot heat for about 5 mins, turning frequently until golden brown all over.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to do Tofoo
  • Drain. No need to press - we're special like that. Chop, cook, enjoy. Or be a rebel and eat it cold - yes - rebels eat their Tofoo cold.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From Yeast

Name and address

  • The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
  • 4 Rye Close,
  • Malton,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO17 6YD.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • Ask us anything at hello@tofoo.co.uk
  • Visit tofoo.co.uk for inspiration
  • The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
  • 4 Rye Close,
  • Malton,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO17 6YD.

Net Contents

280g

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Serving Approx 70g
Energy 512kj358kj
-123kcal86kcal
Fat 6.9g4.8g
- of which saturates 1.0g0.7g
Carbohydrate 2.9g2.0g
- of which sugars 0.7g0.5g
Fibre 0.9g0.6g
Protein 12.6g8.8g
Salt 0.10g0.07g

14 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Bliss.

5 stars

Delicious, superb texture, responsibly sourced and made.

Easily the best tofu I've found at home. I won't l

5 stars

Easily the best tofu I've found at home. I won't lie, I gave up attempting to make tofu at home as it is always too soft, falls apart and is bland. I bought this on offer and it has changed my perceptions completely. Its firm, versatile, tastes good, and cooks just as I want. Especially good dry-fried in peanut butter and spices.

Amazing, easy to cook and so firm!

5 stars

Amazing, easy to cook and so firm!

super good!

5 stars

super good!

Nice tofu!

5 stars

Nice tofu!

Good quality tofu. Would love to see the smoked on

5 stars

Good quality tofu. Would love to see the smoked one in your range too.

This is a very good, convenient product.... love i

5 stars

This is a very good, convenient product.... love it!

Best Tasting Tofu

5 stars

Best tasting Tofu, No Rubbish ingredients either!

Soy-Fermented or not?

3 stars

The quality is fine but there is no mention whether this tofu is fermented or not & after reading Dr Axe on the subject you should only eat fermented soy products. The good thing,at least this product is non GM.

Easier than you think with a little planning.

5 stars

Really great, easy to use. Pressed out the water for an hour on paper towels and weighted down. Cut into flat chunks and marinade overnight in a tomato sauce, soy sauce and lemon juice mix. Deep fried until crips and brown. Served on plain rice with topped up marinade sauces heated.

