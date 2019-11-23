The Tofoo Co Naked Tofu 280G

Bliss.
Delicious, superb texture, responsibly sourced and made.
Easily the best tofu I've found at home. I won't lie, I gave up attempting to make tofu at home as it is always too soft, falls apart and is bland. I bought this on offer and it has changed my perceptions completely. Its firm, versatile, tastes good, and cooks just as I want. Especially good dry-fried in peanut butter and spices.
Amazing, easy to cook and so firm!
super good!
Nice tofu!
Good quality tofu. Would love to see the smoked one in your range too.
This is a very good, convenient product.... love it!
Best Tasting Tofu
Best tasting Tofu, No Rubbish ingredients either!
Soy-Fermented or not?
The quality is fine but there is no mention whether this tofu is fermented or not & after reading Dr Axe on the subject you should only eat fermented soy products. The good thing,at least this product is non GM.
Easier than you think with a little planning.
Really great, easy to use. Pressed out the water for an hour on paper towels and weighted down. Cut into flat chunks and marinade overnight in a tomato sauce, soy sauce and lemon juice mix. Deep fried until crips and brown. Served on plain rice with topped up marinade sauces heated.