Robinsons Orange No Added Sugar Squash 2L

- Energy15kJ 3kcal<1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.10g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 6kJ/1kcal
Product Description
- Concentrated Low Calorie Whole Orange Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
- At Robinsons we work hard, sourcing the tastiest, sun-ripened fruits, harvested in season at their freshest and juiciest. Bringing you the most delicious fruit, in every drop.
- Contains a source of phenylalanine.
By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Fruit Juices and Soft Drinks, Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead
- Real fruit in every drop
- Only 3 calories per glass
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Pack size: 2L
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Orange Fruit from Concentrate (10%), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Flavouring, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Saccharin), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabilisers (Cellulose Gum, Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate), Emulsifier (Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Natural Colour (Carotenes)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle
Preparation and Usage
- Keep yourself refreshed
- 1 part Robinsons - 4 parts water
- Adding Robinsons to water brings the taste of real fruit in every drop to life
- Shake well.
Number of uses
40 Servings
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Recycling info
Bottle. Paper - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
Return to
- Want to get in touch?
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
- Dublin 10,
- Ireland.
- www.robinsonssquash.co.uk
- GB & NI: 0800 032 1767
- ROI: 1800 696 127
Net Contents
2l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml Diluted†
|Per 250ml Diluted†
|Energy
|6kJ/1kcal
|15kJ/3kcal
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.10g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, carbohydrate, sugars and protein
|-
|-
|†Dilute 1 part concentrate with 4 parts water. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020