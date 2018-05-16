Ccs Foot Care Foot Cream 175Ml Ccs Footcare
New
Product Description
- Foot Care Cream Professional
- The No1* foot cream in Sweden
- *Source: Nielsen Scantrack, category foot cream, Swedish pharmacy (total), MAT, period ended 7th Sept. 2014
- CCS Foot Care Cream
- Extremely effective in control of dry and rough skin
- Softens hard, dry skin to help keep it soft and supple
- Contains 10% Urea, the moisturiser found naturally in the body
- Lanolin free and dermatologically tested
- Improved foot smoothness - 83% of consumers tested noticed an improvement in foot smoothness within 6 days of use.**
- Use with confidence 87% of UK foot cream users tested would purchase CCS Foot Care Cream again.**
- **Consumer test of CCS Foot Care Cream on 108 UK foot cream users, September 2014 UK study
- Since 1981, CCS Sweden has been developing professional inspired formulas that work with your body's natural defences to help maintain healthy looking feet.
- Swedish formula
- Manages and helps prevent dry and rough skin
- Improves foot smoothness
- Used by podiatrists
- Suitable for diabetics
- Pack size: 175ML
Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Glycerin, Urea, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Myrtrimonium Bromide, Benzalkonium Chloride, Lactic Acid, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Limonene
- Directions: Initially apply twice daily and then massage in as required to help keep feet in good condition and help prevent further problems developing. For best results, use at night and cover feet with socks.
- Caution: Do not use on open wounds or broken skin. Avoid contact with eyes. For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. If irritation occurs, discontinue use.
- It is important to look after your feet if you have diabetes. See your podiatrist for expert foot care advice.
- Lornamead UK Ltd,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XB.
- www.ccsfootcare.co.uk
175ml
