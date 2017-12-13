Tesco Fleece Blanket

Great value
glad i spotted this bargain as it is a pretty good blanket
Soft, great size and very useful.
I bought quite a few of these fleece blankets about 2 months ago. They felt lovely to touch and to the skin and are also a very good size.They have a carry handle on them to which is great to wrap them up when not in use. I cannot say how they wash as they were bought to give away to the homeless but I'm sure they would have washed well. Lovely fleece. Would buy again. Thanks Tesco!
Love it
Bought a while back, perfect for snuggling on the sofa
Great value for money
It is a large blanket made of soft fleece material. It is thin so great for summer but is also big enough to fold over to retain more heat when it is colder! Great product and great price
So cosy
I bought a few of these, great size and good quality.
Great for trips away
Used this blanket on a holiday bus was very walm great material great colour was happy that the carry case came with it
Kept my children warm at cub camp!
Super value for £2.50 bought four and my boys had two to keep them warm at a very cold cub camp.
Fab blanket!
Great value product, lovely quality and size. And the carry handle is not attached so can be used with or without.
Brill blankets
Great blankets. Lovely and soft, and roll up neat and tidy.
Great value for Money
Excellent product. Exactly what I wanted at a fantastic price.