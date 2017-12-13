By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fleece Blanket

  • Easily portable with a handy carry handle & Velcro straps
  • Made from 100% polyester \n
  • Machine washable
  • Stay warm and cosy during camping trips with this portable fleece blanket from Tesco. Made from soft touch polyester, it comes with a handy carry handle, making it ideal for camping trips or festivals. For cleaning convenience, the blanket is machine washable.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Great value

5 stars

glad i spotted this bargain as it is a pretty good blanket

Soft, great size and very useful.

5 stars

I bought quite a few of these fleece blankets about 2 months ago. They felt lovely to touch and to the skin and are also a very good size.They have a carry handle on them to which is great to wrap them up when not in use. I cannot say how they wash as they were bought to give away to the homeless but I'm sure they would have washed well. Lovely fleece. Would buy again. Thanks Tesco!

Love it

5 stars

Bought a while back, perfect for snuggling on the sofa

Great value for money

4 stars

It is a large blanket made of soft fleece material. It is thin so great for summer but is also big enough to fold over to retain more heat when it is colder! Great product and great price

So cosy

5 stars

I bought a few of these, great size and good quality.

Great for trips away

5 stars

Used this blanket on a holiday bus was very walm great material great colour was happy that the carry case came with it

Kept my children warm at cub camp!

5 stars

Super value for £2.50 bought four and my boys had two to keep them warm at a very cold cub camp.

Fab blanket!

5 stars

Great value product, lovely quality and size. And the carry handle is not attached so can be used with or without.

Brill blankets

4 stars

Great blankets. Lovely and soft, and roll up neat and tidy.

Great value for Money

5 stars

Excellent product. Exactly what I wanted at a fantastic price.

