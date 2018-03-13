By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Foam Mat

4.5(24)Write a review
Tesco Foam Mat
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • Perfect for camping
  • Lightweight and portable
  • L180xW50cm and 5mm thick
  • - Ideal for use under sleeping bags
  • - Suitable for body exercise
  • - Offers cushioning and comfort
  • - Easy to roll up for storage

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

24 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Good lightweight mat

4 stars

I bought this for my daughters DofE expedition really lightweight for her to carry

value for money

4 stars

ideal for outdoor events made brilliant seating mat

Good for camping

3 stars

We bought this for a mat for our grand daughter but it was too thin to use on the tile floor. I guess it would be ok for camping as it is light weight and has waterproof covering.

Just what we needed

5 stars

Bought this for my son to go on scout camp, was just what he needed. Lightweight & the insulation layer was a bonus for camping out in October

Great for the money

4 stars

Just the job at a great price. It does what it needs too providing additional insulation.

Fab mat just the job!

5 stars

I bought this for my son to go on a bush craft trip and it served its purpose perfectly.

Kept us warm!

5 stars

Kept us warm during our camping in Peak District. It's also very light and easy to pack away. I would definitely recommend this.

Quick delivery to store

5 stars

Very quick delivery to store. Purchased these from Tesco's knowing they would arrive in time for the kids camping trip. Good quality product for very reasonable price.

Great insulation

5 stars

Great simple product, i have purchased the same from others and they feel cheap, the Tesco version offers affordable quality and does the job well.

Great Value

5 stars

Cheep and effective better than sleeping on the floor.

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Mummy Sleeping Bag 300

£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Tesco Inflatable Pillow

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Summit Cutlery Set

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Summit Poncho

£ 1.00
£1.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here