Tesco Foam Mat

Good lightweight mat
I bought this for my daughters DofE expedition really lightweight for her to carry
value for money
ideal for outdoor events made brilliant seating mat
Good for camping
We bought this for a mat for our grand daughter but it was too thin to use on the tile floor. I guess it would be ok for camping as it is light weight and has waterproof covering.
Just what we needed
Bought this for my son to go on scout camp, was just what he needed. Lightweight & the insulation layer was a bonus for camping out in October
Great for the money
Just the job at a great price. It does what it needs too providing additional insulation.
Fab mat just the job!
I bought this for my son to go on a bush craft trip and it served its purpose perfectly.
Kept us warm!
Kept us warm during our camping in Peak District. It's also very light and easy to pack away. I would definitely recommend this.
Quick delivery to store
Very quick delivery to store. Purchased these from Tesco's knowing they would arrive in time for the kids camping trip. Good quality product for very reasonable price.
Great insulation
Great simple product, i have purchased the same from others and they feel cheap, the Tesco version offers affordable quality and does the job well.
Great Value
Cheep and effective better than sleeping on the floor.