Tesco 2 Man Double Layer Tent

£ 32.00
  • Spacious 2-person tent with mosquito mesh doors
  • Waterproof & fire retardant
  • H105xW150xD205cm
  • - Ideal for camping or festivals
  • - Lightweight, durable and effortlessly assembled
  • - Easy to carry
  • - L(50+205) x W150 x H105CM
  • Two zippable doors for extra security and insulation. The waterproof flysheet will keep you dry from showers and provide shade in bright sunlight - roll and secure the doors for a refreshing breeze.
  • A small porch that can be used to store muddy shoes or cooking equipment.

fantastic little tent great value survived a week

5 stars

fantastic little tent great value survived a week in torrential rial no problems

not good

1 stars

not good the zips broke the first time I used it, it leaked quite badly too

Decent tent, especially for the price, but the ins

4 stars

Decent tent, especially for the price, but the instructions for putting it up are very unclear

Worse tent ever

1 stars

Do not buy. zips fail, peg loops fail, poles crack

Great Tent for a Festival

5 stars

Bought this for Download Festival 2017 and left it there (as I did not have time to pack it up) and this was the best tent I have used for a festival! lightweight and fully worth paying for the second skin, a little fiddly to put up as I did not know how to put it up but 100% would recommend!

Was as described

4 stars

Says 2 man tent however it was a squeeze for 2 of us but the tent was sturdy and kept us dry which is all you can ask from a tent

Poor quality zips

2 stars

I bought this tent at Tesco Chichester in June and have used it 3 times. The zip is already broken. Wished I read previous reviews before purchase.

broken zip on first use

3 stars

i bought this tent and looked perfect when corrected for my first night sleep in it , unfortunately that first night I got in and went to do the outside zip it broke so I couldn't use it and only had the mesh zip closed

poor quality zips

3 stars

Quite small but light and easy to assemble/disassemble. The zips are poor quality and opened when should have been closed. Zips were hard to use as a result of this and the location on the tent meant that once inside one needed to be quite nibble to reach them.

Great little tent

5 stars

I have to say. I was impressed by this tent. We went to lake district and it rained heavily for 3 days straight. Not a single drop of water inside. Easy to put up and the mosquito mesh is quite usefull. Two people can squeeze in, but it's best used as a 1 person tent. The only thing is I'm 5"11 and it's a bit short for me. Overall I would recommend it

