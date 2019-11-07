Tesco 2 Man Double Layer Tent

fantastic little tent great value survived a week
fantastic little tent great value survived a week in torrential rial no problems
not good
not good the zips broke the first time I used it, it leaked quite badly too
Decent tent, especially for the price, but the ins
Decent tent, especially for the price, but the instructions for putting it up are very unclear
Worse tent ever
Do not buy. zips fail, peg loops fail, poles crack
Great Tent for a Festival
Bought this for Download Festival 2017 and left it there (as I did not have time to pack it up) and this was the best tent I have used for a festival! lightweight and fully worth paying for the second skin, a little fiddly to put up as I did not know how to put it up but 100% would recommend!
Was as described
Says 2 man tent however it was a squeeze for 2 of us but the tent was sturdy and kept us dry which is all you can ask from a tent
Poor quality zips
I bought this tent at Tesco Chichester in June and have used it 3 times. The zip is already broken. Wished I read previous reviews before purchase.
broken zip on first use
i bought this tent and looked perfect when corrected for my first night sleep in it , unfortunately that first night I got in and went to do the outside zip it broke so I couldn't use it and only had the mesh zip closed
poor quality zips
Quite small but light and easy to assemble/disassemble. The zips are poor quality and opened when should have been closed. Zips were hard to use as a result of this and the location on the tent meant that once inside one needed to be quite nibble to reach them.
Great little tent
I have to say. I was impressed by this tent. We went to lake district and it rained heavily for 3 days straight. Not a single drop of water inside. Easy to put up and the mosquito mesh is quite usefull. Two people can squeeze in, but it's best used as a 1 person tent. The only thing is I'm 5"11 and it's a bit short for me. Overall I would recommend it