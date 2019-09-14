Tesco Mummy Sleeping Bag 300

Cheap and Cheerful
I bought one of these a few years ago and it has lasted probably 3 years. It's cheap and cheerful...Obviously you get what you pay for but it's served me very well (I camp/hostel at least 3-6 weekends a year) until the zip came off recently. I may have washed it too hot at 40° rather than 30°. So I am going to purchase another, but take care of it better, especially for the price of them they are very reasonable. 😁
thin & narrow
Returned this. The bag is very narrow and would suit a slim person only also quite thin. Might be ok for slim teenager - summer camp.
Comfortable and great colour!
I bought this sleeping bag for staying at friends houses and it does the job perfectly. Great value for the price and the colour is true to the picture shown. Really comfortable and cosy!
Excellent sleeping bag and very cosy
This was an excellent buy and the colour is lovely. Bargain.
Sleeping bag
I bought it a month ago and I am satisfied with it. It's a bit tight at the legs but it is alright for me.
Excellent value
It's a nice sleeping bag that is ideal for camping during the warmer months, or for sleepovers at any time of the year. The only real issue is that the lining tends to get caught up in the zipper.
Just what was needed!
I would like to be able to leave a review on personal experience of this sleeping bag but it was bought for a local soup kitchen to give to someone living on the streets. I am very hopeful that this product is bringing warmth to someone.
Great Value
I bought this a few days ago to replace my other sleeping bags
Very comfy
I bought the green Mummy sleeping bag for my daughter ready for when she goes on school camp. She loves it so much that she sits in it to watch to in the lounge!
Kids love them.
I bought these for my 12 and 15 year olds. They love the draw string 'mummy' design, very cosy and very warm. Perfect for the colder months. Maybe worth going with the 200gsm for the summer months though.