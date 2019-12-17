Tesco Rectangular Sleeping Bag 300

Brilliant
I bought this sleeping bag in December 2019 very warm keeps me warm i did have a sleeping bag 200gsm but was cold in freezing conditions so i bought this 1 and it well cheap does the job
Good quality. Fit for purpose.
Was used for a school camping trip and it was adequate for May weather. Great value for money.
Great product
I bought this for my 10 year old daughter, she said it was very snuggly,warm and comfortable.
Great for away days
We bought two of these to replace earlier Tesco bags which had lots of use
Tesco 300g sleeping bag
Inexpensive but you only get what you pay for, warm enough but not wide enough for a normal sized adult, more suitable for a child I would suggest, poor quality zip constantly catching the lining
Sleeping bag
This is a great bag. Keeps warm and for the price its a great buy
Does the job
Well made and warm. Zips don't stick and filling doesn't bunch after machine washing.
Great value
I bought this for my 8year old daughter’s camping trip. It was fantastic value! It rolls neatly into a little bag so is very tidy when packed away. There is a double zip so it can be opened from either end, a handy little feature. Really pleased with this purchase. Wish there were more colour options as I would buy another.
Super sleeping bag
I brought this for my son for a pending festival visit, he has tested it and was more than happy with both the quality, size and comfort. Great value for the money ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Great purchase
Bought this for my little girl for her school trip and she loved it, it's very cosy and the colour is lovely.