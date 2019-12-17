By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Rectangular Sleeping Bag 300

4.5(31)Write a review
Tesco Rectangular Sleeping Bag 300
£ 16.00
£16.00/each

Product Description

  • Ideal for camping and festivals
  • Durable, single-layer bag
  • Comfort rating from 6.2°C
  • - Ideal for camping or festivals.
  • - Durable, single-layer bag.
  • - Comfort rating from 6.2°C.
  • - For convenience, the sleeping bag is machine washable up to a temperature of 30°C. Dimensions: L190cm x W75cm.
  • This rectangular sleeping bag from Tesco is perfect for festivals and camping trips. The durable, single-layer bag has a rectangular shape that gives you room to move your feet if you don't like feeling too confined. You're sure to get a good night's sleep thanks to the 300 gsm (grams per square metre - the thickness of the sleeping bag) polyfibre insulation that gives this sleeping bag a comfort rating from +6.2°C. This lightweight sleeping bag weighs 1.35kg and folds away easily into the handy drawstring bag.

Information

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Brilliant

5 stars

I bought this sleeping bag in December 2019 very warm keeps me warm i did have a sleeping bag 200gsm but was cold in freezing conditions so i bought this 1 and it well cheap does the job

Good quality. Fit for purpose.

4 stars

Was used for a school camping trip and it was adequate for May weather. Great value for money.

Great product

5 stars

I bought this for my 10 year old daughter, she said it was very snuggly,warm and comfortable.

Great for away days

5 stars

We bought two of these to replace earlier Tesco bags which had lots of use

Tesco 300g sleeping bag

3 stars

Inexpensive but you only get what you pay for, warm enough but not wide enough for a normal sized adult, more suitable for a child I would suggest, poor quality zip constantly catching the lining

Sleeping bag

5 stars

This is a great bag. Keeps warm and for the price its a great buy

Does the job

5 stars

Well made and warm. Zips don't stick and filling doesn't bunch after machine washing.

Great value

5 stars

I bought this for my 8year old daughter’s camping trip. It was fantastic value! It rolls neatly into a little bag so is very tidy when packed away. There is a double zip so it can be opened from either end, a handy little feature. Really pleased with this purchase. Wish there were more colour options as I would buy another.

Super sleeping bag

5 stars

I brought this for my son for a pending festival visit, he has tested it and was more than happy with both the quality, size and comfort. Great value for the money ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Great purchase

5 stars

Bought this for my little girl for her school trip and she loved it, it's very cosy and the colour is lovely.

