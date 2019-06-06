By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mummy Sleeping Bag 200

4.5(34)Write a review
Tesco Mummy Sleeping Bag 200
£ 16.00
£16.00/each

Product Description

  • Ideal for camping or festivals
  • Unique tapered shape allows unrestricted movement
  • Comfort rating of 5.5 degrees C
  • - This sleeping bag weighs 1.15kg and is machine washable up to a temperature of 30°C. L220 x W80 x D6cm.
  • This mummy sleeping bag from Tesco is ideal for outdoor activities such as camping or festivals. Specially shaped to allow unrestricted movement within the bag, the polyester material and tapered shape also ensures good warmth retention during cold nights in a tent. Designed to keep out the wind and the cold with 200g/m² polyfibre insulation, this sleeping bag keeps you warm and comfortable all night long with its 5.5 degrees C comfort rating.

Information

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

34 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Very good in all weather

4 stars

Very good in all weather

Reasonable price for occasionally traveller

4 stars

Reasonable price. Reasonable quality. Use it only 1-2 nights a year. It does jobs.

Good value.

4 stars

Good value sleeping bag. Only used indoors so not sure how warm it would be camping outdoors.

Perfect

5 stars

Lovely cosy sleeping bag and very reasonably priced. Would purchase again.

Sleeping bag

4 stars

Great product, good value and easy quick pick up. Does exactly what’s needed.

god all round sleeping bag

4 stars

got for my grandson. he loves it hides inside it to ha .

Great item

5 stars

Good quality item, very warm and an amazing price realy value for money

Great value sleeping bag

5 stars

Bought for kids camping trip. Surprised at quality for price easy to get back into storage bag. Ideal for festivals and light use

MR cornelius

5 stars

Well made a very warm good value for money. would recoment it

Mummy sleeping bag

5 stars

Used this on a camping trip recently. Very warm and a lot more roomy than previous mummy bags

