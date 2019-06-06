Tesco Mummy Sleeping Bag 200

Very good in all weather
Very good in all weather
Reasonable price for occasionally traveller
Reasonable price. Reasonable quality. Use it only 1-2 nights a year. It does jobs.
Good value.
Good value sleeping bag. Only used indoors so not sure how warm it would be camping outdoors.
Perfect
Lovely cosy sleeping bag and very reasonably priced. Would purchase again.
Sleeping bag
Great product, good value and easy quick pick up. Does exactly what’s needed.
god all round sleeping bag
got for my grandson. he loves it hides inside it to ha .
Great item
Good quality item, very warm and an amazing price realy value for money
Great value sleeping bag
Bought for kids camping trip. Surprised at quality for price easy to get back into storage bag. Ideal for festivals and light use
MR cornelius
Well made a very warm good value for money. would recoment it
Mummy sleeping bag
Used this on a camping trip recently. Very warm and a lot more roomy than previous mummy bags