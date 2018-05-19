Tesco Rectangular Sleeping Bag 200

Good quality
I’m so pleased I brought this it is lightweight and was easy for my daughter to pack in her case to take away
Great value
Very warm& comfortable.excellent sleeping bags. Great price.
sleep tight
for the money this is a real gem. Either as a sleeping bag or a pull over blanket
Great quality
I bought this thinking it wouldn't be that good but the quality is good and would recommend
Lightweight and compact but not much padding or wa
Bought this for my 11 year old’s school trip in late May. The sleeping bag is quite compact and very thin so wouldn’t recommend it for winter or for camping, but perfect for indoor trips and sleepovers.
Zip broke
My daughter went on a camping trip with the School. She was freezing and the zip broke.
Great value
Sleeping bag, £6:50. amazing value for money. Does as a sleeping bag is meant to do. Picked up next day as well, Good to see Tesco back on top.
Excellent Value
I bought this for my son who has used the bag several times already. Works very well and was also excellent value with an unbeatable price. I have since bought another three for the rest of the family.
Sleeping bag
A very good item I had a couple of good night's sleep in it . well worth the cost
Tesco sleeping bag ....Great value for money
I bought this for my daughter's trip. It was very warm and cozy and good value for money. I would recommend it.