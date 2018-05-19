By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Rectangular Sleeping Bag 200

4.5(55)Write a review
Tesco Rectangular Sleeping Bag 200
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Product Description

  • Lightweight sleeping bag ideal for camping & festivals
  • Durable polyester single-layer sleeping bag
  • Side zip can be fully opened
  • - Lightweight sleeping bag ideal for camping & festivals.
  • - Durable polyester single-layer sleeping bag.
  • - Side zip can be fully opened.
  • - This sleeping bag is machine washable at 30°C.
  • The Tesco rectangle sleeping bag is perfect for festivals and camping trips. The durable, single-layer bag has a rectangular shape to retain heat while giving you freedom to move. You're sure to get a good night's sleep thanks to the polyester outer shell with 200g/m² polyfibre insulation which gives it a comfort rating of 11.7 degrees C. This lightweight sleeping bag folds away easily and has a side zipper for easy entry and exit.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

55 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Good quality

5 stars

I’m so pleased I brought this it is lightweight and was easy for my daughter to pack in her case to take away

Great value

5 stars

Very warm& comfortable.excellent sleeping bags. Great price.

sleep tight

5 stars

for the money this is a real gem. Either as a sleeping bag or a pull over blanket

Great quality

4 stars

I bought this thinking it wouldn't be that good but the quality is good and would recommend

Lightweight and compact but not much padding or wa

4 stars

Bought this for my 11 year old’s school trip in late May. The sleeping bag is quite compact and very thin so wouldn’t recommend it for winter or for camping, but perfect for indoor trips and sleepovers.

Zip broke

1 stars

My daughter went on a camping trip with the School. She was freezing and the zip broke.

Great value

5 stars

Sleeping bag, £6:50. amazing value for money. Does as a sleeping bag is meant to do. Picked up next day as well, Good to see Tesco back on top.

Excellent Value

5 stars

I bought this for my son who has used the bag several times already. Works very well and was also excellent value with an unbeatable price. I have since bought another three for the rest of the family.

Sleeping bag

5 stars

A very good item I had a couple of good night's sleep in it . well worth the cost

Tesco sleeping bag ....Great value for money

5 stars

I bought this for my daughter's trip. It was very warm and cozy and good value for money. I would recommend it.

1-10 of 55 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Rectangular Sleeping Bag 300

£ 16.00
£16.00/each

Tesco Inflatable Pillow

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Tesco Mummy Sleeping Bag 300

£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Summit Poncho

£ 1.00
£1.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here