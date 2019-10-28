By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Squares Salt & Vinegar 40G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Squares Salt & Vinegar 40G
£ 0.85
£2.13/100g

Offer

This pack contains:
  • Energy743 kJ 177 kcal
    9%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.88g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 743 kJ

Product Description

  • Salt & Vinegar Flavour Potato Snack
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • - Tangy salt and vinegar flavour potato snacks with angles
  • - Walkers Squares are a unique spin on the classic lunchbox favourites - same Walkers flavour on a crunchy square
  • - A tasty grab bag for an afternoon snack
  • - No artificial colours
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • Snacks with angles is where it's at, while the others sit in their packs, all round and smooth. Squares are unashamedly different. Bite off the corners first, or build little crisp houses, before all the tasty, salty, munching and crunching. Bet you can't do that with those round ones!
  • Our snacking range combines the very best of Walkers family favourite crisps, offering a tasty flavour and unique shape for every taste and occasion. Including lunchtime classics Wotsits, Quavers, French Fries and Squares and snack-time heroes Monster Munch, Bugles, Mix Ups and Poppables, Walkers Snacks are jam-packed with flavour and fun.
  • Grab bag
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Potato Granules, Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Salt & Vinegar Flavour [Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid), Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate), Potassium Chloride], Maltodextrin, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help!
  • Walkers.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am to 5pm
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 40g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy 743 kJ1858 kJ
-177 kcal(9%*)443 kcal
Fat 7.2 g (10%*)18.0 g
of which saturates 0.6 g (3%*)1.5 g
Carbohydrate 24.0 g61.0 g
of which sugars 1.4 g (2%*)3.5 g
Fibre 2.2 g5.5 g
Protein 2.6 g6.5 g
Salt 0.88 g (15%*)2.20 g
This pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Walkers Squares Variety Snacks 12 X 22 G

£ 2.95
£1.12/100g

Walkers Salt & Vinegar Crisps 6 X 25 G

£ 1.50
£1.00/100g

Offer

Walkers Quavers Cheese Snacks Grab Bag 34 G

£ 0.85
£2.50/100g

Offer

Kp Hula Hoops Salt & Vinegar 6X24g

£ 1.70
£1.19/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here