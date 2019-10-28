By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wotsits Cheese 36G

image 1 of Wotsits Cheese 36G
£ 0.85
£2.37/100g

Offer

This pack contains:
  • Energy820kJ 196kcal
    10%
  • Fat12.0g
    17%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt0.71g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 820 kJ

Product Description

  • Really Cheesy Flavour Corn Puffs
  • - Wotsits are crunchy, melty and seriously cheesy baked corn snacks made with real cheese
  • - Baked not fried
  • - A tasty grab bag for an afternoon snack
  • - No artificial colours or preservatives
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • Are you a cruncher or a melter? Do you like to nibble those smooth, round edges? Or let them gently dissolve in your mouth? Or maybe you live life on the edge... start off with melting and then take a Bite. However you snaffle a Wotsit, it's always deliciously cheesy.
  • Our snacking range combines the very best of Walkers family favourite crisps, offering a tasty flavour and unique shape for every taste and occasion. Including lunchtime classics Wotsits, Quavers, French Fries and Squares and snack-time heroes Monster Munch, Bugles, Mix Ups and Poppables, Walkers Snacks are jam-packed with flavour and fun.
  • Grab bag
  • Baked not fried
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 36g

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Cheese Flavour [Dried Cheese (from Milk) (7%), Milk Lactose, Flavour Enhancer (Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotide), Acid (Lactic Acid), Colours (Paprika Extract, Annatto), Natural Flavourings, Salt, Potassium Chloride]

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help!
  • Consumer Care at
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK: 0800 274 777
  • ROI: 1800 509 408

Net Contents

36g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 36g(%*) packPer 100g
Energy 820 kJ2277 kJ
-196 kcal(10%*)546 kcal
Fat 12 g (17%*)33.0 g
of which Saturates 1.4 g (7%*)4.0 g
Carbohydrate 20 g56.1 g
of which Sugars 2.4 g (3%*)6.6 g
Fibre 0.4 g1.1 g
Protein 2.0 g5.5 g
Salt 0.71 g (12%*)1.96 g
This pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

