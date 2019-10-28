Wotsits Cheese 36G
- Energy820kJ 196kcal10%
- Fat12.0g17%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars2.4g3%
- Salt0.71g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 820 kJ
Product Description
- Really Cheesy Flavour Corn Puffs
- - Wotsits are crunchy, melty and seriously cheesy baked corn snacks made with real cheese
- - Baked not fried
- - A tasty grab bag for an afternoon snack
- - No artificial colours or preservatives
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- Are you a cruncher or a melter? Do you like to nibble those smooth, round edges? Or let them gently dissolve in your mouth? Or maybe you live life on the edge... start off with melting and then take a Bite. However you snaffle a Wotsit, it's always deliciously cheesy.
- Our snacking range combines the very best of Walkers family favourite crisps, offering a tasty flavour and unique shape for every taste and occasion. Including lunchtime classics Wotsits, Quavers, French Fries and Squares and snack-time heroes Monster Munch, Bugles, Mix Ups and Poppables, Walkers Snacks are jam-packed with flavour and fun.
- Grab bag
- Baked not fried
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 36g
Information
Ingredients
Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Cheese Flavour [Dried Cheese (from Milk) (7%), Milk Lactose, Flavour Enhancer (Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotide), Acid (Lactic Acid), Colours (Paprika Extract, Annatto), Natural Flavourings, Salt, Potassium Chloride]
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Net Contents
36g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 36g(%*) pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|820 kJ
|2277 kJ
|-
|196 kcal(10%*)
|546 kcal
|Fat
|12 g (17%*)
|33.0 g
|of which Saturates
|1.4 g (7%*)
|4.0 g
|Carbohydrate
|20 g
|56.1 g
|of which Sugars
|2.4 g (3%*)
|6.6 g
|Fibre
|0.4 g
|1.1 g
|Protein
|2.0 g
|5.5 g
|Salt
|0.71 g (12%*)
|1.96 g
|This pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
