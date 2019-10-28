By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quavers Cheese Grab Bag 34G

image 1 of Quavers Cheese Grab Bag 34G
£ 0.85
£2.50/100g

This pack contains:
  • Energy763 kJ 182 kcal
    9%
  • Fat10.0g
    15%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.73g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 763 kJ

Product Description

  • Cheese Flavour Potato Snack.
  • - Light and curly Walkers Quavers snacks are as delicious as they are fun to eat
  • - Lip-smackingly cheesy potato snacks
  • - A tasty grab bag for an afternoon snack
  • - No artificial colours or preservatives
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • Our snacking range combines the very best of Walkers family favourite crisps, offering a tasty flavour and unique shape for every taste and occasion. Including lunchtime classics Wotsits, Quavers, French Fries and Squares and snack-time heroes Monster Munch, Bugles, Mix Ups and Poppables, Walkers Snacks are jam-packed with flavour and fun.
  • Grab bag
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 34g

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Cheese Flavour [Whey Powder (from Milk), Flavouring (contains Milk), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotide), Milk Powder, Cheese Powder (from Milk), Potassium Chloride, Garlic Powder, Acid (Lactic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Rice Flour, Soya Flour, Salt, Yeast, Onion Powder (Malt Flour from Barley), Pepper, Wheatflour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Colour (Annatto)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Gluten, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeThey are best when consumed immediately after opening.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help!
  • Contact us at www.walkers.co.uk or Consumer Care,
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK: 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408

Net Contents

34g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 34g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy 763 kJ2245 kJ
-182 kcal(9%*)536 kcal
Fat 10.0 g(15%*)30.8 g
of which saturates 0.9 g (5%*)2.7 g
Carbohydrate 21.0 g62.1 g
of which sugars 0.9 g (1%*)2.7 g
Fibre 0.4 g1.2 g
Protein 0.9 g2.5 g
Salt 0.73 g(12%*)2.14 g
This pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

