Quavers Cheese Grab Bag 34G
- Energy763 kJ 182 kcal9%
- Fat10.0g15%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt0.73g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 763 kJ
Product Description
- Cheese Flavour Potato Snack.
- - Light and curly Walkers Quavers snacks are as delicious as they are fun to eat
- - Lip-smackingly cheesy potato snacks
- - A tasty grab bag for an afternoon snack
- - No artificial colours or preservatives
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- Our snacking range combines the very best of Walkers family favourite crisps, offering a tasty flavour and unique shape for every taste and occasion. Including lunchtime classics Wotsits, Quavers, French Fries and Squares and snack-time heroes Monster Munch, Bugles, Mix Ups and Poppables, Walkers Snacks are jam-packed with flavour and fun.
- Grab bag
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 34g
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Cheese Flavour [Whey Powder (from Milk), Flavouring (contains Milk), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotide), Milk Powder, Cheese Powder (from Milk), Potassium Chloride, Garlic Powder, Acid (Lactic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Rice Flour, Soya Flour, Salt, Yeast, Onion Powder (Malt Flour from Barley), Pepper, Wheatflour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Colour (Annatto)
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Gluten, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeThey are best when consumed immediately after opening.
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Net Contents
34g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 34g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|763 kJ
|2245 kJ
|-
|182 kcal(9%*)
|536 kcal
|Fat
|10.0 g(15%*)
|30.8 g
|of which saturates
|0.9 g (5%*)
|2.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|21.0 g
|62.1 g
|of which sugars
|0.9 g (1%*)
|2.7 g
|Fibre
|0.4 g
|1.2 g
|Protein
|0.9 g
|2.5 g
|Salt
|0.73 g(12%*)
|2.14 g
|This pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
