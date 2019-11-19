By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bulmers Original Apple Cider 8X500ml Bottle

£ 8.00
£2.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium Cider
  • For more information: http://www.theheinekencompany.com/brands/cider-brands
  • The head of the Bulmers family, this is a Herefordshire cider hero. A light bodied apple cider with sweet appley notes and a subtle tanginess. Best enjoyed over ice for ultimate refreshment.
  • ABV: 4.5%
  • AROMA:
  • Hint of appley sweetness, like apple sauce.
  • FLAVOUR:
  • Sweet, red dessert apple and a hint of vanilla.
  • MOUTHFEEL:
  • Sweet juicy apples.
  • FINISH:
  • Tangy and refreshing.
  • FOOD MATCH:
  • Good old fashioned ham and cheese on bloomer bread.
  • Bulmers cider was established in 1887 by Percy Bulmer following the advice of his mother to make a business in food or drink, as they ‘never go out of fashion'. His enterprising cider business brought about something of a revolution, transforming cider from a drink enjoyed mainly by farmhands, to a drink enjoyed by the masses.
  • Percy's brother and business partner Fred once cycled 500 miles in seven days in the pursuit of quality apples for Bulmers cider. The belief that better apples make better cider still holds true today. Bulmers sources the highest quality cider apples from thousands of acres of local orchards in Herefordshire.
  • Bulmers Original is a light to medium bodied cider, representing a perfect blend of sweeter eating apples and sharper cider apples such such as Dabinett and Michelin, all home-grown in our Herefordshire orchards.
  • Pack size: 4000ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites for freshness

Alcohol Units

2.3

ABV

4.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For Best Before See Front of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy poured over ice for ultimate refreshment

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • HP Bulmer Limited,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 0LE.

Return to

  • HP Bulmer Limited,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 0LE.
  • Consumer Careline 0345 303 0351
  • customerservices@bulmers.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

8 x 500ml ℮

