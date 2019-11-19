Bulmers Original Apple Cider 8X500ml Bottle
- Premium Cider
- For more information: http://www.theheinekencompany.com/brands/cider-brands
- The head of the Bulmers family, this is a Herefordshire cider hero. A light bodied apple cider with sweet appley notes and a subtle tanginess. Best enjoyed over ice for ultimate refreshment.
- ABV: 4.5%
- AROMA:
- Hint of appley sweetness, like apple sauce.
- FLAVOUR:
- Sweet, red dessert apple and a hint of vanilla.
- MOUTHFEEL:
- Sweet juicy apples.
- FINISH:
- Tangy and refreshing.
- FOOD MATCH:
- Good old fashioned ham and cheese on bloomer bread.
- Bulmers cider was established in 1887 by Percy Bulmer following the advice of his mother to make a business in food or drink, as they ‘never go out of fashion'. His enterprising cider business brought about something of a revolution, transforming cider from a drink enjoyed mainly by farmhands, to a drink enjoyed by the masses.
- Percy's brother and business partner Fred once cycled 500 miles in seven days in the pursuit of quality apples for Bulmers cider. The belief that better apples make better cider still holds true today. Bulmers sources the highest quality cider apples from thousands of acres of local orchards in Herefordshire.
- Bulmers Original is a light to medium bodied cider, representing a perfect blend of sweeter eating apples and sharper cider apples such such as Dabinett and Michelin, all home-grown in our Herefordshire orchards.
- Pack size: 4000ml
- Contains Sulphites for freshness
2.3
4.5% vol
United Kingdom
Cider/Perry
Ambient
For Best Before See Front of Pack
- Enjoy poured over ice for ultimate refreshment
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
- HP Bulmer Limited,
- Hereford,
- HR4 0LE.
- HP Bulmer Limited,
- Hereford,
- HR4 0LE.
- Consumer Careline 0345 303 0351
- customerservices@bulmers.co.uk
18 Years
8 x 500ml ℮
