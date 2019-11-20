Nairns Gluten Free Oatcakes 213G
Product Description
- Gluten Free Oatcakes
- Our oatcakes are made with Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil.
- Naturally Energising
- Nairn's oatcakes are packed full of wholegrain oats which are naturally delicious and wholesome, and can contribute to a healthy balanced diet. Wholegrains are a rich source of fibre, vitamins and minerals - oats are high in soluble fibre and also naturally contain manganese**, phosphorus**, magnesium, zinc, iron, folate, vitamin B6 and thiamin.
- Our oatcakes contain nutrients** that contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
- Pure, Gluten Free Oats
- At Nairn's, we know our oats - we've been baking with them since 1896. And that's why we've created a delicious gluten free range that everyone can enjoy.
- Naturally, oats don't contain gluten but can be contaminated by other grains. Nairn's gluten free oats are carefully sourced, farmed and milled to ensure they are safe to eat. We bake all our products in a dedicated gluten free bakery, testing every batch to Elisa standards.
- 4 pouches of 6 oatcakes
- Keeps the oatcakes fresh
- Perfect for on the go
- Gluten free wholegrain oats
- High fibre
- No GM ingredients
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- No hydrogenated fat
- No added sugar - contains only naturally occurring sugars
- Suitable for coeliacs and vegans
- Pack size: 213g
- High fibre
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (90%), Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Sea Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate)
Allergy Information
- Both our recipe and factory are Nut free. We cannot guarantee that our ingredients are Nut free. Manufactured in equipment that handles Milk, Not suitable if you react to Avenin - a Protein in Oats
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before date, see base.
Produce of
Baked in Scotland
Preparation and Usage
- Oatcakes are deliciously versatile. Try smoked salmon and cream cheese on a Nairn's Gluten Free Oatcake or soft cheese and ripe fig on a Nairn's Gluten Free Super Seeded Oatcake. Why not experiment with your favorite sandwich filling as a topping?
- We've a wide range of gluten free oatcakes and wholegrain crackers to choose from. They're perfect with a topping, with cheese or as an accompaniment to soup or salad - you might even find a new favourite!
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Nairn's,
- 90 Peffermill Road,
- Edinburgh,
- EH16 5UU.
Return to
- Nairn's,
- 90 Peffermill Road,
- Edinburgh,
- EH16 5UU.
- Tel: + 44 (0)131 620 7000
- Email: info@nairns-oatcakes.com
- www.nairns-oatcakes.com
Net Contents
213g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Oatcake
|Per 100g
|Energy
|179kJ
|1987kJ
|-
|43kcal
|475kcal
|4% RI
|47% RI
|Fat
|2.1g
|22.8g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|9.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|52.1g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|8.4g
|Protein
|1.0g
|11.2g
|Salt
|0.15g
|1.62g
|Phosphorus**
|30mg
|329mg
|Manganese**
|0.3mg
|2.8mg
|Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Our oatcakes contain nutrients** that contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
|-
|-
