Pantene Repair & Protect Shampoo 700Ml

£4.00

£0.57/100ml

Pantene Repair & Protect Shampoo 700Ml
PANTENE REPAIR & PROTECT SHAMPOO WITH PRO-V NUTRIENT BLEND FORMULA. Gently cleanses, while fueling hair with active Pro-V Nutrients to strengthen (strength agains styling damage) it from the inside-out. Instantly reverses signs of damage such as lack of smoothness & shine. This Pantene Repair & Protect shampoo helps: restore hair’s strength against styling damage, prevent the formation of split ends, give healthy looking shine & smoothness to hair.
Pantene Repair & Protect Shampoo instantly reverses signs of damage for visibly healthier hair in 1 use (vs. non-conditioning shampoos)SUPERIOR SHAMPOO FORMULA: fueling hair with active Pro-V nutrients to strengthen hair from the inside-outRestore hair's strength against styling damage, prevents the formation of split ends and gives healthy looking shine & smoothness to hairHAIR TYPE: this Pantene shampoo is for weak and damaged hair0% silicones, 0% mineral oils, 0% colourants and recyclable bottle made with 100% recycled plastic (excluding the cap & dyes)Pantene hair product tested by the Swiss Vitamin Institute
Pack size: 700ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Sodium Salicylate, Polyquaternium-6, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Trihydroxystearin, Tetrasodium EDTA, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Hexyl Cinnamal, Histidine, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil

Net Contents

700ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Massage into wet hair to create lather. Rinse. For best results, use with Repair & Protect conditioner and treatments.

