Pantene Repair & Protect Shampoo 700Ml

Pantene Repair & Protect Shampoo instantly reverses signs of damage for visibly healthier hair in 1 use (vs. non-conditioning shampoos) SUPERIOR SHAMPOO FORMULA: fueling hair with active Pro-V nutrients to strengthen hair from the inside-out Restore hair's strength against styling damage, prevents the formation of split ends and gives healthy looking shine & smoothness to hair HAIR TYPE: this Pantene shampoo is for weak and damaged hair 0% silicones, 0% mineral oils, 0% colourants and recyclable bottle made with 100% recycled plastic (excluding the cap & dyes) Pantene hair product tested by the Swiss Vitamin Institute

Pack size: 700ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Sodium Salicylate, Polyquaternium-6, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Trihydroxystearin, Tetrasodium EDTA, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Hexyl Cinnamal, Histidine, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil

Net Contents

700ml ℮

Preparation and Usage