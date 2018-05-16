Oreo Spilt Pot Yogurt Dessert 4X120g

Product Description
- 4x Vanilla flavour yogurt with Oreo cookie crumb (8%)
- Müller Corners are the perfect combination of delicious creamy thick yogurt with either fruit, chocolate or granola! With such a variety of delicious flavours for you and the family to enjoy, Müller Corner yogurts allow you the freedom to mix it your way wherever and whenever you want.
- Delicious, creamy yogurt
- Source of calcium
- Natural dairy goodness
- No artificial colours, preservatives or sweeteners
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 480g
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt, Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Modified Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Flavourings, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Stabiliser (Pectin), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Best before see top of pack.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
Return to
- Any Queries or Comments:
- Write to us at Customer Relations, c/o:
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
Net Contents
4 x 120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pot
|Energy
|651kJ (155kcal)
|782kJ (186kcal)
|Fat
|5.9g
|7.1g
|of which saturates
|2.7g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrates
|21.3g
|25.6g
|of which sugars
|17.2g
|20.6g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.5g
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.5g
