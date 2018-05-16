By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oreo Spilt Pot Yogurt Dessert 4X120g

Oreo Spilt Pot Yogurt Dessert 4X120g
£ 2.89
£6.03/kg

Product Description

  • 4x Vanilla flavour yogurt with Oreo cookie crumb (8%)
  • Müller Corners are the perfect combination of delicious creamy thick yogurt with either fruit, chocolate or granola! With such a variety of delicious flavours for you and the family to enjoy, Müller Corner yogurts allow you the freedom to mix it your way wherever and whenever you want.
  • Delicious, creamy yogurt
  • Source of calcium
  • Natural dairy goodness
  • No artificial colours, preservatives or sweeteners
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 480g
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt, Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Modified Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Flavourings, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Stabiliser (Pectin), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best before see top of pack.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Any Queries or Comments:
  • Write to us at Customer Relations, c/o:
  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x 120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pot
Energy 651kJ (155kcal)782kJ (186kcal)
Fat 5.9g7.1g
of which saturates 2.7g3.2g
Carbohydrates 21.3g25.6g
of which sugars 17.2g20.6g
Fibre 0.4g0.5g
Protein 3.5g4.2g
Salt 0.4g0.5g

Using Product Information

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

