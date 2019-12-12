By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

2(18)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G
£ 0.59
£1.69/kg

Offer

--
  • Energy170kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 170kJ / 40kcal

Product Description

  • Broccoli Crowns
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Broccoli

Storage

For maximum freshness, keep refrigerated. Wash before use.

Produce of

Produce of Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: Remove all packaging. Remove stalk and break into evenly sized florets. Wash before use.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsTypical 100g contains
Energy170kJ / 40kcal170kJ / 40kcal
Fat0.6g0.6g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate3.2g3.2g
Sugars1.9g1.9g
Fibre2.5g2.5g
Protein4.3g4.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C79.0mg (99%NRV)79.0mg (99%NRV)
Folic Acid95.0µg (48%NRV)95.0µg (48%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

18 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

All stem no florets

2 stars

I had this delivered, all stalk and stem very few florets. I would not have bought it if I had seen it

poo

1 stars

It smells like poo

Not fresh.

1 stars

Not fresh.

Why is there no broccoli without plastic packaging

1 stars

Why is there no broccoli without plastic packaging available ?

Better than the loose but only slightly

3 stars

Acceptable

old and yellow very disappointed

2 stars

old and yellow very disappointed

Plastic wrapping Arh!

2 stars

Get rid of the plastic! It's not needed as its going to be cooked.

I expected better

3 stars

Sadly, these have gone down in quality recently. I've found that even after washing, it has been very grainy. I've also found lots of florets that are rotten in the core and have maggots in. There's no other broccoli available that is packaged in this way. Be prepared to wash well- aside from that it tastes ok and the price is reasonable.

Good quality but please remove plastic film

4 stars

Would be 5* if plastic wrap removed

Caterpillar in broccoli

1 stars

Daughter found caterpillar in her broccoli while eating her dinner despite washing it, she nearly vomited and refuses to eat broccoli now - Thanks Tesco!

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Cauliflower Each

£ 0.29
£0.29/each

Offer

Redmere Farms Green Beans 220G

£ 0.77
£3.50/kg

Tesco Peeled Baby Sprouts 180G

£ 1.00
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here