Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

All stem no florets
I had this delivered, all stalk and stem very few florets. I would not have bought it if I had seen it
poo
It smells like poo
Not fresh.
Why is there no broccoli without plastic packaging
Why is there no broccoli without plastic packaging available ?
Better than the loose but only slightly
Acceptable
old and yellow very disappointed
Plastic wrapping Arh!
Get rid of the plastic! It's not needed as its going to be cooked.
I expected better
Sadly, these have gone down in quality recently. I've found that even after washing, it has been very grainy. I've also found lots of florets that are rotten in the core and have maggots in. There's no other broccoli available that is packaged in this way. Be prepared to wash well- aside from that it tastes ok and the price is reasonable.
Good quality but please remove plastic film
Would be 5* if plastic wrap removed
Caterpillar in broccoli
Daughter found caterpillar in her broccoli while eating her dinner despite washing it, she nearly vomited and refuses to eat broccoli now - Thanks Tesco!