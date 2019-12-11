Tesco 10 Green Jalapeno Peppers With Cream Cheese 200G

Amazing - went down a treat with the kids who are
Amazing - went down a treat with the kids who are very fussy.
Amazing and gluten-free!
Amazing and gluten-free!! Freezer staple.
Can't have enough!!
They were Absolutely Gorgeous!! 11 out of 10!! :)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1281kJ / 307kcal
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (32%), Green Jalapeño Peppers (19%), Water, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Parsley, Lemon Powder, Onion Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Phosphates), Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Pepper, Thickener (Xanthan Gum).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 8-10 mins
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 10 servings
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One soft cheese Jalapeño (20g)
|Energy
|1281kJ / 307kcal
|256kJ / 61kcal
|Fat
|19.4g
|3.9g
|Saturates
|8.2g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|25.1g
|5.0g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.3g
|Protein
|7.3g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
