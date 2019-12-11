By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 10 Green Jalapeno Peppers With Cream Cheese 200G

5(3)Write a review
Tesco 10 Green Jalapeno Peppers With Cream Cheese 200G
£ 3.00
£1.50/100g

Offer

One soft cheese Jalapeño
  • Energy256kJ 61kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.9g
    6%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1281kJ / 307kcal

Product Description

  • Green jalapeño peppers with soft cheese in a gluten-free breadcrumb with parsley.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • All our party food cooks at the same temperature
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (32%), Green Jalapeño Peppers (19%), Water, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Parsley, Lemon Powder, Onion Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Phosphates), Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Pepper, Thickener (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 8-10 mins
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne soft cheese Jalapeño (20g)
Energy1281kJ / 307kcal256kJ / 61kcal
Fat19.4g3.9g
Saturates8.2g1.6g
Carbohydrate25.1g5.0g
Sugars3.5g0.7g
Fibre1.6g0.3g
Protein7.3g1.5g
Salt0.7g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Amazing - went down a treat with the kids who are

5 stars

Amazing - went down a treat with the kids who are very fussy.

Amazing and gluten-free!

5 stars

Amazing and gluten-free!! Freezer staple.

Can't have enough!!

5 stars

They were Absolutely Gorgeous!! 11 out of 10!! :)

