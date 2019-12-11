Tesco 12 Tomato & Mozzarella Sticks 240G

Horrible,does not taste of mozzarella but starchy
Horrible,does not taste of mozzarella but starchy potato with a bit of a stretch in it. Definitely not worth buying
avoid
taste nasty when you finally break through fort breadcrumb
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1161kJ / 278kcal
INGREDIENTS: Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (39%), Water, Rice Flour, Tomato and Herb Sauce (9%) [Tomato Paste, Water, Tomato, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Red Wine, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Basil, Garlic Purée, Oregano, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper], Maize Starch, Gram Flour, Dried Potato, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Salt, Red Pepper Flakes, Lemon Powder, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Pepper, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Phosphates), Dextrose.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 8 mins
Caution
Due to the nature of the product, centre will be hot after heating.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 12 servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
240g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One mozzarella stick (20g)
|Energy
|1161kJ / 278kcal
|232kJ / 56kcal
|Fat
|15.4g
|3.1g
|Saturates
|6.1g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|21.7g
|4.3g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.4g
|Protein
|12.2g
|2.4g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
