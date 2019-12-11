By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 12 Tomato & Mozzarella Sticks 240G

1(2)Write a review
Tesco 12 Tomato & Mozzarella Sticks 240G
£ 3.00
£1.25/100g

Offer

  • Energy232kJ 56kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1161kJ / 278kcal

Product Description

  • Mozzarella full fat soft cheese with a tomato and herb core coated in a red pepper Gluten-free crumb.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • All our party food cooks at the same temperature
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (39%), Water, Rice Flour, Tomato and Herb Sauce (9%) [Tomato Paste, Water, Tomato, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Red Wine, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Basil, Garlic Purée, Oregano, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper], Maize Starch, Gram Flour, Dried Potato, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Salt, Red Pepper Flakes, Lemon Powder, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Pepper, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Phosphates), Dextrose.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 8 mins
Caution
Due to the nature of the product, centre will be hot after heating.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Due to the nature of product, centre will be hot after heating.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mozzarella stick (20g)
Energy1161kJ / 278kcal232kJ / 56kcal
Fat15.4g3.1g
Saturates6.1g1.2g
Carbohydrate21.7g4.3g
Sugars1.9g0.4g
Fibre1.8g0.4g
Protein12.2g2.4g
Salt1.0g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Due to the nature of product, centre will be hot after heating.

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Horrible,does not taste of mozzarella but starchy

1 stars

Horrible,does not taste of mozzarella but starchy potato with a bit of a stretch in it. Definitely not worth buying

avoid

1 stars

taste nasty when you finally break through fort breadcrumb

