Tesco Led 50W Gu10 3 Pack

Not as good light brightness as expected
I bought these GU10 bulbs to replace 315 lumen halogen bulbs which in theory at 345 lumens should of been brighter than the halogen bulbs, not so, they are dimmer than the 315 lumens, As the halogen bulbs are supposed to be 40 watt I would say the Tesco GU10 bulbs are around 35 watts at most. Colour rendering is also not too good. On the plus side, the Tesco GU10 bulbs appear to be well made. I will see if I can get a refund next time I am in Tesco as not really happy with the quality of the emitted light