Tesco Led 50W Gu10 3 Pack

2(1)Write a review
£ 5.00
£1.67/each
  • - 3 pack
  • - 50W
  • - GU10
  • Supplied in a pack of 3, these 50W Tesco LED spotlight bulbs put out 345 lumens of warm white light. They are easy to fit and can be used as a direct replacement for light bulbs with a GU10 fitting.
  • Functional Name - LED
  • Variant - 50W GU10
  • Average rated life of lamp (Hours) - 15000
  • Colour Temperature - 2700k
  • Energy efficiency class on a scale of A (more efficient) to G (less efficient) - A+
  • Input power (Watts) - 50
  • Luminous flux of the lamp (Lumens) - 345
  • Voltage Rating (V) - 240
  • Bulb Type - LED

Not as good light brightness as expected

2 stars

I bought these GU10 bulbs to replace 315 lumen halogen bulbs which in theory at 345 lumens should of been brighter than the halogen bulbs, not so, they are dimmer than the 315 lumens, As the halogen bulbs are supposed to be 40 watt I would say the Tesco GU10 bulbs are around 35 watts at most. Colour rendering is also not too good. On the plus side, the Tesco GU10 bulbs appear to be well made. I will see if I can get a refund next time I am in Tesco as not really happy with the quality of the emitted light

