Tesco Hp 302 Xl Colour Printer Ink
Offer
Product Description
- Cost saving over the OEM equivalent
- Product remanufactured in the UK
- Consumer support available via Customer helpline and InkSupport website
- This Tesco inkjet cartridge has been remanufactured in the UK to the highest standards and is fully guaranteed. This product replaces a HP302XL Colour..
This cartridge is compatible with the following printer models: -
Deskjet 1110, 2130, 2132, 2133, 2134, 3630, 3632, 3633, 3634, 3636, 3637, 3638
Envy 4513, 4520, 4521, 4522, 4523, 4524, 4525, 4526, 4527, 4528
Officejet 3830, 3831, 3832, 3833, 3834, 3835, 4650, 4651, 4652, 4654, 4655, 4656, 4657, 4658
Information
