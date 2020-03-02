Tesco Hp 62 Xl Colour Printer Ink

Unfortunately not compatible
Information on back of pack states it is compatible with my printer (HP Envy 7640) but the printer will not accept it. After inserting the ink a message states the cartridge is either counterfeit or empty. Ink levels show as empty. I thought I was unlucky and had a bad batch, so returned them. However, replacement cartridges were just the same. I have tried 3 and all have failed to be compatible. Refunded by Tesco.
Empty one in pack Printer showing ink low Waste of money Printer not doing alignment due to remanufactured
Absolutely useless! Don't waste your money.
Bought this a couple of days ago and printed a couple of photos fine. Tried printing a third photo this morning and it had stripes all across the bottom. When I tried to print again the blue element of the ink was completely missing. I have taken it back and received a refund and bought a genuine HP cartridge. It doesn't even deserve one star.