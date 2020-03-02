By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Hp 62 Xl Colour Printer Ink

1(3)Write a review
Tesco Hp 62 Xl Colour Printer Ink
£ 18.00
£18.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Cost saving over the OEM equivalent
  • Product remanufactured in the UK
  • Consumer support available via Customer helpline and InkSupport website
  • This Tesco inkjet cartridge has been remanufactured in the UK to the highest standards and is fully guaranteed. This product replaces a HP62XL Colour

Information

3 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Unfortunately not compatible

1 stars

Information on back of pack states it is compatible with my printer (HP Envy 7640) but the printer will not accept it. After inserting the ink a message states the cartridge is either counterfeit or empty. Ink levels show as empty. I thought I was unlucky and had a bad batch, so returned them. However, replacement cartridges were just the same. I have tried 3 and all have failed to be compatible. Refunded by Tesco.

Empty one in pack Printer showing ink low Waste of

1 stars

Empty one in pack Printer showing ink low Waste of money Printer not doing alignment due to remanufactured

Absolutely useless! Don't waste your money.

1 stars

Bought this a couple of days ago and printed a couple of photos fine. Tried printing a third photo this morning and it had stripes all across the bottom. When I tried to print again the blue element of the ink was completely missing. I have taken it back and received a refund and bought a genuine HP cartridge. It doesn't even deserve one star.

