Tesco Oven Lamp 2 Pack

1.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Oven Lamp 2 Pack
£ 4.00
£2.00/each
  • Supplied in a pack of 2, these Tesco 25W oven lamp bulbs put out 77 lumens of light and they are easy to fit.
  • Functional Name - Halogen
  • Variant - Oven Lamp
  • Average rated life of lamp (Hours) - 2000
  • Colour Temperature - 2100k
  • Energy efficiency class on a scale of A (more efficient) to G (less efficient) - D
  • Input power (Watts) - 25
  • Luminous flux of the lamp (Lumens) - 77
  • Voltage Rating (V) - 240
  • Bulb Type - Halogen
  • 2 Pack
  • 25W
  • Small Edison screw E14

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

3 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Both bulbs blown 10 days after delivery.

1 stars

These bulbs were delivered on Jan 8th 2019 and both blew by the 18th. This is dreadful by any standard.

Poor quality

1 stars

One lasted 2 hours the second lasted 3 days and in failing tripped the circuit breaker and burnt through the metal part of the bulb. Will be returning to store for a refund. Only bought these as my local trade counter had none instock on the day, which they sell for half the price of these and are a premium brand.

Oven bulbs cook themselves to death.

2 stars

I have purchased these bulbs on 3 separate occasions & unfortunately have to say that they do not last. Every time used the bulbs have blown with a few days. That is 6 bulbs in total & only around 1 month of use in total. I thought it may have been an oven fault or wiring problem initially but having purchased a different brand elsewhere - although they cost more - I have not had a repeat of the problem. Other bulbs in the Tesco range have been fine.

