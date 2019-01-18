Tesco Oven Lamp 2 Pack

Both bulbs blown 10 days after delivery.
These bulbs were delivered on Jan 8th 2019 and both blew by the 18th. This is dreadful by any standard.
Poor quality
One lasted 2 hours the second lasted 3 days and in failing tripped the circuit breaker and burnt through the metal part of the bulb. Will be returning to store for a refund. Only bought these as my local trade counter had none instock on the day, which they sell for half the price of these and are a premium brand.
Oven bulbs cook themselves to death.
I have purchased these bulbs on 3 separate occasions & unfortunately have to say that they do not last. Every time used the bulbs have blown with a few days. That is 6 bulbs in total & only around 1 month of use in total. I thought it may have been an oven fault or wiring problem initially but having purchased a different brand elsewhere - although they cost more - I have not had a repeat of the problem. Other bulbs in the Tesco range have been fine.