Tesco Halogen 28W Mini Globe Small Edisonscrew 2 Pack

Not a quality product
This was not a good product at all; the metal screw fitting was very soft and when tightening the bulb (not with any force) it split into the lamp fitting. This took a lot of effort to remove; I was afraid of damaging the fitting of a very expensive lamp! Will stick to good proprietary brands in the future!
Do not.last
Really disappointing, 3 of these bulbs have blown from different lights. Having only replaced them 1-2 weeks ago! Other bulbs have been and still are fine. Will not buy again