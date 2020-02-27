By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Halogen 28W Mini Globe Small Edisonscrew 2 Pack

  • Supplied in a pack of 2, these Tesco 28W halogen mini globe bulbs put out 370 lumens of light. They are easy to fit and can be used as a direct replacement for bulbs with a small screw (SES).
  • Halogen
  • 28W Mini Globe SES
  • Average rated life of lamp (Hours) - 2000
  • Colour Temperature - 2750k
  • Energy efficiency class on a scale of A (more efficient) to G (less efficient) - D
  • Input power (Watts) - 28
  • Luminous flux of the lamp (Lumens) - 370
  • Voltage Rating (V) - 240
  • Bulb Type - Halogen
  • 2 pack
  • 28W
  • Small edison screw E14

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Not a quality product

1 stars

This was not a good product at all; the metal screw fitting was very soft and when tightening the bulb (not with any force) it split into the lamp fitting. This took a lot of effort to remove; I was afraid of damaging the fitting of a very expensive lamp! Will stick to good proprietary brands in the future!

Do not.last

1 stars

Really disappointing, 3 of these bulbs have blown from different lights. Having only replaced them 1-2 weeks ago! Other bulbs have been and still are fine. Will not buy again

