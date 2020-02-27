By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Halogen 42W Candle Bayonet Cap 2 Pack

2(4)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Halogen 42W Candle Bayonet Cap 2 Pack
£ 3.50
£1.75/each

Offer

  • Supplied in a pack of 2, these Tesco 42W halogen candle shape put out 625 lumens of light. They are easy to fit and can be used as a direct replacement for bulbs with a bayonet cap (BC).
  • Halogen
  • 42W Candle BC
  • Average rated life of lamp (Hours) - 2000
  • Colour Temperature - 2800k
  • Energy efficiency class on a scale of A (more efficient) to G (less efficient) - D
  • Input power (Watts) - 42
  • Luminous flux of the lamp (Lumens) - 625
  • Voltage Rating (V) - 240
  • Bulb Type - Halogen
  • 2 pack
  • 42W
  • Bayonet cap B22d

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Rubbish

1 stars

Rubbish only lasted about two weeks, waster of money and don’t have reception for a refund. Save your money

one star is one star too many . .

1 stars

I have fitted these bulbs in 2 of my ordinary table lamps only to find that they just don't work. There is nothing wrong with the filament as far as I can see. I bought them at the weekend. The TESCO website wouldn't allow me to rate this product with zero stars. In the experience that I have had 1 star is too good.

I Find Them Very Good!

5 stars

My experience of these bulbs is a positive one. I have been using them for years. I find they have a long life span. I have a lamp and a side wall light; both of which are sometimes on almost 18 hrs a day. Both have currently been in situ about 2 weeks and are still working.

Waste of money.

1 stars

These bulbs last around 5hrs lit. Purchased one pack, both blown within 2 weeks. Tesco offered gift card to the value. Used gift card to purchase another pack of same from a different store hoping it was just a bad batch. 3 days later, both are blown. The bulbs in same fittings(twin candle risers) from an independent light sales are still fine after over a year. Suggest recall.

