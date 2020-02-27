Tesco Halogen 42W Candle Bayonet Cap 2 Pack

Rubbish
Rubbish only lasted about two weeks, waster of money and don’t have reception for a refund. Save your money
one star is one star too many . .
I have fitted these bulbs in 2 of my ordinary table lamps only to find that they just don't work. There is nothing wrong with the filament as far as I can see. I bought them at the weekend. The TESCO website wouldn't allow me to rate this product with zero stars. In the experience that I have had 1 star is too good.
I Find Them Very Good!
My experience of these bulbs is a positive one. I have been using them for years. I find they have a long life span. I have a lamp and a side wall light; both of which are sometimes on almost 18 hrs a day. Both have currently been in situ about 2 weeks and are still working.
Waste of money.
These bulbs last around 5hrs lit. Purchased one pack, both blown within 2 weeks. Tesco offered gift card to the value. Used gift card to purchase another pack of same from a different store hoping it was just a bad batch. 3 days later, both are blown. The bulbs in same fittings(twin candle risers) from an independent light sales are still fine after over a year. Suggest recall.