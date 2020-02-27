Tesco Halogen 42W Candle Small Edisonscrew 2 Pack

Rubbish
Doesn’t last. Don’t buy it
I agree with the other comments, they don’t last very long!
Bright, but not for long!
Look pretty, give off good, bright light but don't last very long at all. I'm forever replacing these and in an 8 arm chandalier, it works out very expensive!
None of the halogen lamps seem to last more than a few weeks
Waste of money
So flimsy, gone through about 4 packs of these bulbs, if someone knocks the table that the lamp is on (not the bulb itself or even the lamp), the filament blows. Gave up buying them, waste of money. Bought Phillips bulbs instead.