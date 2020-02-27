By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Halogen 42W Candle Small Edisonscrew 2 Pack

1.5(5)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Halogen 42W Candle Small Edisonscrew 2 Pack
£ 3.50
£1.75/each

Offer

  • Supplied in a pack of 2, these Tesco 42W halogen candle shape put out 625 lumens of light. They are easy to fit and can be used as a direct replacement for bulbs with a small screw (SES).
  • Halogen
  • 42W Candle SES
  • Average rated life of lamp (Hours) - 2000
  • Colour Temperature - 2800k
  • Energy efficiency class on a scale of A (more efficient) to G (less efficient) - D
  • Input power (Watts) - 42
  • Luminous flux of the lamp (Lumens) - 625
  • Voltage Rating (V) - 240
  • Bulb Type - Halogen
  • 2 pack
  • 42W
  • Small edison screw E14

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

5 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Rubbish

1 stars

Doesn’t last. Don’t buy it

2 stars

I agree with the other comments, they don’t last very long!

Bright, but not for long!

2 stars

Look pretty, give off good, bright light but don't last very long at all. I'm forever replacing these and in an 8 arm chandalier, it works out very expensive!

None of the halogen lamps seem to last more than a

1 stars

None of the halogen lamps seem to last more than a few weeks

Waste of money

1 stars

So flimsy, gone through about 4 packs of these bulbs, if someone knocks the table that the lamp is on (not the bulb itself or even the lamp), the filament blows. Gave up buying them, waste of money. Bought Phillips bulbs instead.

