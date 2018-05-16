By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pukka A5 Jotta Metallic 100 Sheets

Pukka A5 Jotta Metallic 100 Sheets
£ 3.50
£3.50/each

Product Description

  • 200 lined pages
  • High-quality 80gsm paper
  • Wide ruled both sides and micro perforated
  • Perfect for school, work and personal use, this wirebound Pukka Pad A5 Jotta pad contains 200 pages of premium quality 80gsm white paper, with each page lined and perforated for easy removal.

Information

