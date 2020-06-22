Bol Sri Lankan Sambar 345G

Full of flavour
I really enjoyed it. Full of flavour, good combinations of ingredients giving a good texture most enjoyable. Good price for a premium brand. I will definitely have it again.
A winner! So delicious
Loved the chunky cauliflower. Have had this in the past for lunch, but never fully appreciated its taste until now. Will definitely be buying for lunch more in the future.
short date, again..!
Was advertised as +4 days the product you chose for me is best before today - In my order today four items are short date - Please stop doing this!-
Nice Flavour - but wouldn't buy again.
Had a nice flavour, wasn't too spicy but I'd agree with the other reviews - The Lentils aren't cooked fully and you can't taste the coconut. Wouldn't say it was terrible.. but I wouldn't buy again.
Good tase
Regardless what a traditional Sri Lankan Sambar tastes like, this product has a nice flavour with a very subtle hint of mild spice. Also fairly healthy with a decent amount of protein and low in sugar. Only criticism is the price is too high. (Otherwise would be 5/5).
Terrible taste...lunch ruined!
Absolutely terrible taste. Tastes nothing like Sri Lankan sambhar or even remotely like any Asian food. The lentils and other grains aren’t fully cooked and you don’t taste any coconut in the sauce. Utterly disappointed...
Way too sharp and vinegary. Not nice!
Didn't like this at all. so very vinegary that i tried adding tomato ketchup just so i could eat it as i hate wasting food. will not buy again