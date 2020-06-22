By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bol Sri Lankan Sambar 345G

Bol Sri Lankan Sambar 345G
Product Description

  • Lentils, yellow split peas and carrots with spiced cauliﬂower and fresh leafy greens with a creamy coconut sauce
  • Eat as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
  • How do you upcycle yours?
  • #dontwastecreate
  • Turmeric roasted cauliflower, leafy greens, red peppers, beluga® lentils, creamy coconut sauce
  • Like most people I grew up being told to eat more veg. It turns out Mum was right.
  • The facts are that vegetables, wholegrains and pulses not only taste amazing but are better for our wellbeing and kinder to the planet.
  • Not everyone has the luxury of being able to cook from scratch every day but we do get to choose how and what we eat.
  • Since 2015, we've been focusing on how we can make plant-powered food easy to enjoy when you are short on time. Just tasty food that will make you feel great on every level and won't cost the earth - planet or penny wise.
  • No preaching. No judgement. And nothing artiﬁcial. Just plants, made delicious. Eat plants, love life.
  • Paul, Founder
  • Suitable for home freezing
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Heat me to eat me
  • 100% plant powered
  • 2 of your 5-a-day
  • 15g high in protein
  • Low in sugar
  • Proud to use wonky veg
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 345G
  • This BOL is high in protein which contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • High in protein
  • Low in salt & sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Black Beluga® Lentils (15%), Red Lentils (14%), Spiced Cauliflower (9%) (Cauliflower, Rapeseed Oil, Curry Powder (Ground Coriander, Ground Turmeric, Ground Cumin, Ground Fenugreek, Ground Cardamom, Ground Chilli Powder, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Fennel), Garlic Purée, Salt, Ground Turmeric, Black Pepper, Nigella Seeds), Leafy Greens (7%), Coconut Milk, Red Peppers, Yellow Split Peas (4%), Carrots, Tomato Passata, Cornflour, Tomato and Garlic Sauce (Concentrated Tomato Paste, Onions, Water, Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Olive Oil), White Onion, Tomato Paste, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Sambar Seasoning (Coriander, Cumin, Black Pepper, Chilli, Cinnamon, Fenugreek, Mustard, Salt, Turmeric), Brown Sugar, Roast Garlic Purée, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Ground Coriander, Lemon Juice, Ground Turmeric, Ground Cumin, Nigella Seeds

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Keep chilled (0-5°C).Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Suitable for home freezing Freeze for up to one month For use by date see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Pour into a saucepan with 2 tbsp water.
Stir whilst on a low/med heat for 6-8 mins until hot.
Pour into a bowl. Please re-use pot.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • BOL,
  • The Veg Pad,
  • 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
  • London,
  • W2 6LG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • BOL,
  • The Veg Pad,
  • 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
  • London,
  • W2 6LG,
  • UK.
  • www.bolfoods.com
  • hello@bolfoods.com

Net Contents

345g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper BOLRI* per BOL
Energy kJ431148718%
Energy kcal10335518%
Fat 3.2g11.0g16%
of which saturates 1.1g3.8g19%
Carbohydrate 12.4g42.8g16%
of which sugars 2.0g6.9g8%
Fibre 2.3g7.9g
Protein** 4.9g16.9g34%
Salt 0.43g1.48g25%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**This BOL is a source of protein which contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Full of flavour

5 stars

I really enjoyed it. Full of flavour, good combinations of ingredients giving a good texture most enjoyable. Good price for a premium brand. I will definitely have it again.

A winner! So delicious

5 stars

Loved the chunky cauliflower. Have had this in the past for lunch, but never fully appreciated its taste until now. Will definitely be buying for lunch more in the future.

short date, again..!

2 stars

Was advertised as +4 days the product you chose for me is best before today - In my order today four items are short date - Please stop doing this!-

Nice Flavour - but wouldn't buy again.

3 stars

Had a nice flavour, wasn't too spicy but I'd agree with the other reviews - The Lentils aren't cooked fully and you can't taste the coconut. Wouldn't say it was terrible.. but I wouldn't buy again.

Good tase

4 stars

Regardless what a traditional Sri Lankan Sambar tastes like, this product has a nice flavour with a very subtle hint of mild spice. Also fairly healthy with a decent amount of protein and low in sugar. Only criticism is the price is too high. (Otherwise would be 5/5).

Terrible taste...lunch ruined!

1 stars

Absolutely terrible taste. Tastes nothing like Sri Lankan sambhar or even remotely like any Asian food. The lentils and other grains aren’t fully cooked and you don’t taste any coconut in the sauce. Utterly disappointed...

Way too sharp and vinegary. Not nice!

1 stars

Didn't like this at all. so very vinegary that i tried adding tomato ketchup just so i could eat it as i hate wasting food. will not buy again

