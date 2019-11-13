By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bol Thai Coconut Curry 345G

3.5(8)Write a review
£ 3.00
£0.87/100g
This 345g pack provides:
  • Energy1292kJ 307kcal
    15%
  • Fat8.3g
    12%
  • Saturates3.5g
    17%
  • Sugars14.5g
    16%
  • Salt1.04g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Brown, red and wild rice with leafy greens, baby sweetcorn and red peppers with a Thai style coconut curry sauce
  • #EatPlantsLoveLife
  • #dontwastecreate
  • Brown & wild rice, baby sweetcorn red peppers, lemongrass creamy Thai coconut sauce
  • Like most people, I grew up being told to eat more veg. It turns out my Mum was right, but not just for the good of my health.
  • It's pretty clear that we have a responsibility to change the way we eat. Put simply, we need to eat less meat and more plants. It's better for our wellbeing, kinder to the planet and of course, delicious.
  • At BOL, we're on a mission to make it easy for you to eat more plants, especially when you don't have the time to cook from scratch. So whether you're a meat eater or a vegan, we hope you like what we've created for you.
  • Eat plant, love life
  • Paul, Founder
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • 6g of plant protein
  • 2 of your 5-a-day
  • Proud to use wonky veg
  • Low in salt and sugar
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 345g
  • Low in salt and sugar

Information

Ingredients

Mixed Rice (21%) (Water, Brown Rice, Red Rice, Wild Rice), Water, Leafy Greens (11%), Carrot, Red Peppers (6%), Baby Sweetcorn (5%), Coconut Milk (5%), Green Beans, Chestnuts, White Onion, Ginger Purée, Light Brown Sugar, Cornflour, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol Vinegar), Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Lemongrass, Lime Leaves, Roast Garlic Purée, Thai Curry Paste (Water, Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Red Chilli, Shallots, Lemongrass, Galangal, Tamarind Paste, Ginger, Coriander, Sugar, Kaffir Lime Peel, Cardamom, Natural Colour: Paprika Extract), Lemon Juice, Tamarind Paste, Salt, Cumin, Turmeric, Cayenne Pepper, Mint, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep chilled (0-5º C)Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Not suitable for freezing. For use by date see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Pour into a saucepan with 2 tbsp water.
Stir whilst on a low/med heat for 6-8 mins until hot.
Pour into a bowl. Please re-use pot.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

1 Servings

Name and address

  • BOL,
  • Studio 2,
  • Westbourne Studios,
  • 242 Acklam Road,
  • London,
  • W10 5JJ,

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • BOL,
  • Studio 2,
  • Westbourne Studios,
  • 242 Acklam Road,
  • London,
  • W10 5JJ,
  • UK.
  • www.bolfoods.com
  • hello@bolfoods.com

Net Contents

345g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper BOLRI* per BOL
Energy kJ374129215%
Energy kcal8930715%
Fat2.4g8.3g12%
of which saturates1.0g3.5g17%
Carbohydrate14.1g48.6g19%
of which sugars4.2g14.5g16%
Fibre1.7g5.9g
Protein1.9g6.6g13%
Salt0.30g1.04g17%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

8 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious!

5 stars

My favourite pot from BOL! Definitely the tastiest Green Thai sauce on the market and love that it's totally veggie friendly and packed with 2 of my 5 a day

Tasty AND healthy

5 stars

Wow - this is such a tasty and hearty lunch. I love the different textures of the veggies - really feels like I'm getting some goodness. Can't wait to try the others in the range.

Super Healthy & Tasty

5 stars

Can imagine this is super popular, really healthy, love getting so much nutrition in one go. AND it tastes great!

Would buy again

5 stars

Tried this for the first time and was really impressed. Tasted fresh and very wholesome, would buy again.

Very bitter, inedible.

1 stars

Tasted very bitter. Texture gloopy. No discernible flavour of coconut. Inedible so I threw it away.

Disappointing

2 stars

Super average and disappointing. lacks flavour and spice especially if you like thai food.

Underwhelming

1 stars

This was really tasteless and I got bored of eating it.

Incredible vegan easyprep food good raw-or-warmed!

5 stars

Amazing vegan food. In the summer, I eat these raw (they are crunchy as the legumes are not fully cooked). In autumn and winter, I buy these on sale and cool two portions in a single serving crockpot while studying. I use a bit of unsweetened almond milk + virgin cold processed coconut oil (Tesco’s is awesome) and add a bit of Himalayan pink sea salt for a delicious nutritious low-time to prep meal.

