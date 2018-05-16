By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lancashire Farm Greek Style Yogurt 1Kg

No ratings yetWrite a review
Lancashire Farm Greek Style Yogurt 1Kg
£ 2.25
£0.23/100g
Each 100g serving contains (approx.)
  • Energy498kJ 120kcal
    6%
  • Fat10g
    14%
  • Saturates5.15g
    26%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt0.15g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 498kJ/120kcal

Product Description

  • Greek Style Natural Yogurt
  • Our Grazing Guarantee means our cows are free to roam the fields for at least 150 days, every year. It's the way nature intended, and our cows couldn't be happier, with even more money going back to the farmers to thank them for embracing free range on their farms.
  • Find us on Facebook @LancashireFarmDairies
  • Follow us on Twitter @LancashireFarm
  • 100% of the fresh milk used to make this pot is free range. It's as simple as that.
  • Now made with free range milk
  • 10% fat
  • Made with British milk
  • Perfect for cooking
  • Live cultures
  • No added sugar
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1kg
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk Yogurt (Milk), Contains Pasteurised Cows' Milk

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Store between 1-5°C. Consume within 3 days of opening and by date shown. Use by: See side of bucket.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Lancashire Farm Dairies,
  • Rochdale,
  • OL16 5LX.

Return to

  • Visit us at LancashireFarm.com
  • Call us on 01706 641 551
  • Lancashire Farm Dairies,
  • Rochdale,
  • OL16 5LX.

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 498kJ/120kcal
Fat 10g
of which saturates 5.15g
Mono-unsaturates 2.6g
Polyunsaturates 0.46g
Carbohydrate 6.5g
of which sugars 3.4g
Protein 4.13g
Fibre <0.5g
Salt 0.15g
Calcium 14g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Blueberries 250G

£ 3.00
£12.00/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Lancashire Farm Whole Milk Yogurt 1Kg

£ 1.50
£1.50/kg

Lancashire Farm Natural Fat Free Yogurt 1Kg

£ 1.50
£0.15/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here