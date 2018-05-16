Lancashire Farm Greek Style Yogurt 1Kg

- Energy498kJ 120kcal6%
- Fat10g14%
- Saturates5.15g26%
- Sugars3.4g4%
- Salt0.15g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 498kJ/120kcal
Product Description
- Greek Style Natural Yogurt
- Our Grazing Guarantee means our cows are free to roam the fields for at least 150 days, every year. It's the way nature intended, and our cows couldn't be happier, with even more money going back to the farmers to thank them for embracing free range on their farms.
- 100% of the fresh milk used to make this pot is free range. It's as simple as that.
- Now made with free range milk
- 10% fat
- Made with British milk
- Perfect for cooking
- Live cultures
- No added sugar
- Gluten free
- No artificial flavours or colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1kg
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk Yogurt (Milk), Contains Pasteurised Cows' Milk
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Store between 1-5°C. Consume within 3 days of opening and by date shown. Use by: See side of bucket.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Lancashire Farm Dairies,
- Rochdale,
- OL16 5LX.
Return to
- Visit us at LancashireFarm.com
- Call us on 01706 641 551
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|498kJ/120kcal
|Fat
|10g
|of which saturates
|5.15g
|Mono-unsaturates
|2.6g
|Polyunsaturates
|0.46g
|Carbohydrate
|6.5g
|of which sugars
|3.4g
|Protein
|4.13g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.15g
|Calcium
|14g
