By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Whole Earth Crunchy Peanut Butter 1Kg

No ratings yetWrite a review
Whole Earth Crunchy Peanut Butter 1Kg
£ 6.50
£0.65/100g

Product Description

  • Crunchy Peanut Butter with No Added Sugar
  • British Triathlon
  • Official Supplier
  • Design: bigfish.co.uk
  • Why not re-use me?
  • Keep your nuts & seeds fresh
  • Take your bagels to work
  • Store your soup or simply recycle me
  • Made with natural ingredients
  • Source of protein and fibre
  • Absolutely no added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 1kg
  • Absolutely no added sugar
  • Source of protein and fibre

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts (96%), Sustainable Palm Oil, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for other Nut allergy sufferers

Storage

Once opened, store in a cool, dry place and eat by the best before date. Do not refrigerateBest Before Date: See base of tub.

Produce of

Made in the UK with ingredients from various countries

Preparation and Usage

  • It's not just for toast!
  • Stir into porridge
  • Blend into smoothies
  • Bake into brownies

Recycling info

Tub. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.

Return to

  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.
  • 0345 602 1519
  • consumerservices@Kallofoods.com
  • wholeearthfoods.com

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2660kJ
-643 Kcal
Fat 54.3g
of which saturates 7.9g
Carbohydrate 7.4g
of which sugars 3.8g
Fibre 6.7g
Protein 27.7g
Salt 1.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Meridian Crunchy Peanut Butter 1Kg

£ 6.50
£0.65/100g

Meridian Smooth Peanut Butter 1Kg

£ 6.50
£0.65/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here