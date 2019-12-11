By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dahli Flan Case Large 200G

Dahli Flan Case Large 200G
£ 1.05
£0.53/100g

Product Description

  • Large Flan Case
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Egg, Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose-Syrup, Humectants: Sorbitols, Glycerol, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates, Salt, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Acetates, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • This product may contain traces of Nuts and Milk products

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in EU

Name and address

  • Dan Cake Polonia Sp. z o,o,,
  • ul. Transportowców 15,
  • 32-500 Chrzanów,
  • Polska.

Return to

  • Dan Cake Polonia Sp. z o,o,,
  • ul. Transportowców 15,
  • 32-500 Chrzanów,
  • Polska.

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesfor 100g:
Energy 2042 kJ 489 kcal
Fat 29 g
of which saturates 12 g
Carbohydrate 50 g
of which sugars 23 g
Protein 6,7 g
Salt 0,78 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

