Punk Ipa Indian Pale Ale Pack 12X330ml

Punk Ipa Indian Pale Ale Pack 12X330ml
£ 13.00
£3.29/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • 10c Refund at SA/NT collection depots in State/ territory of purchase.
  • Find out more about owning a part of BrewDog at brewdog.com/equityforpunks
  • This is a beer can. Not a prospectus. Visit brewdog.com/equityforpunks to read the prospectus and find out more information. Investments can go down as well as up and you might not get back what you invest.
  • A light golden classic subverted with new world hops, for a devastating explosion of flavour. Bursts of caramel, incendiary tropical fruit and an all-out riot of grapefruit, pineapple and lychee precede a bitter finish.
  • Malts: Extra Pale, Caramalt
  • Hops: Chinook, Antanum, Amarillo, Cascade, Simcoe, Nelson Sauvin, Mosaic, Citra
  • Welcome to the craft beer revolution
  • Hit us up with your tasting notes!
  • BrewDog Dead Pony Club Session IPA
  • BrewDog Elvis Juice Grapefruit Infused IPA
  • Ready to explore?
  • Get your paws on these other BrewDog beers
  • Spiky, tropical, hoppy
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 3960ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  A light golden classic subverted with new world hops, for a devastating explosion of flavour. Bursts of caramel, incendiary tropical fruit and an all-out riot of grapefruit, pineapple and lychee precede a bitter finish

ABV

5.6% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store cold

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink fresh

Name and address

  • Brewed & canned by:
  • BrewDog plc,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Return to

  • BrewDog plc,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.
  brewdog.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

12 x 330ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Punk IPA hits the spot every time.

5 stars

Stunning. Full of deep flavour. Room temp or chilled its very special.

