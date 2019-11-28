Tesco Finest Smoked Wiltshire Gammon Small

Holiday Ham
Second year buying gammon (our family calls it ham) from Tesco for Thanksgiving dinner. Easy to cook! First remove plastic and bring to A boil in water. Change water several times to remove some of the salt (at least 3 time or to taste) On the last boil you can add your favourite spice (we use whole spice - not sold at Tesco) secondly, after boiling make a glaze for the top using honey or brown sugar. Spread all over the top of the ham. We usually add cherries and pineapple slices at this point and bake in the oven.
Three lots of plastic used for wrapping and tying.
I found this smoked gammon really tasty. I have always soaked any smoked gammon in cold water for a couple of hours (With a couple of changes of water) before cooking . Which does remove some of the salt. If you don't like smoked perhaps you should try unsmoked, which I personally feel it has less flavour. Don't forget to cook your bread sauce to go with your gammon. Yummy. I have knocked off a couple of stars because very disappointed with all the plastic wrapping . 1. Green criss cross plastic on outside to make it look pretty ? Not needed. 2. Next sealed in plastic. 3. Plastic string to hold it together. Not needed. . What happened to good old fashion white butchers string?. Come on Tesco help save our planet. Shame on you. Family butchers on high street here I come. They don't wrap in plastic, and they use butchers string. Which will decompose.t
SALTY AND TOUGH
Incredibly salty. The cooking instruction state oven or microwave. I advise boiling this joint and change the water half way, or par-boil to remove some salt, then roast.
It was good quality but far too salty, even after boiling .
I know gammon is suppose to be salty but this was ridiculous. I was very disappointed as the label made it sound very promising. My Sunday dinner was a disaster.