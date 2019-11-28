By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Smoked Wiltshire Gammon Small

Tesco Finest Smoked Wiltshire Gammon Small
Typical values per 100g: Energy 687kJ / 164kcal

Product Description

  • Oak and beech smoked Wiltshire cured gammon joint with added water.
  • Tesco Finest gammon comes from outdoor bred pigs, which give tasty and succulent pork. Our experts cure the meat by steeping it in an aged Wiltshire brine for a distinctive salty taste then air drying it to develop the texture before smoking it gently with sustainably sourced oak and beech wood. TIP: Use leftovers with Bubble & Squeek.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (90%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Caramelised Sugar Syrup.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190, 170, 5
Time: 30 mins per 500g plus 50 mins
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins per 500g plus 50 mins Allow joint to rest for 10 mins allowing the colour to return and the natural odour to dissipate. Place in a roasting tin and cover loosely with foil. Calculate cooking time at 30 mins per 500g plus 30 mins. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Remove foil for the last 10 mins of cooking time. Allow joint to rest in a warm place for 10 mins before carving. For crunchy crackling, the rind is already scored for you, follow the cooking instructions above but do not cover with foil. Remove strings, carve and enjoy hot or cold. Do not overcook.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

min. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 150g
Energy687kJ / 164kcal1030kJ / 247kcal
Fat9.3g13.9g
Saturates2.9g4.4g
Carbohydrate1.6g2.4g
Sugars0.3g0.5g
Fibre0.6g0.9g
Protein18.4g27.6g
Salt3.8g5.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Holiday Ham

5 stars

Second year buying gammon (our family calls it ham) from Tesco for Thanksgiving dinner. Easy to cook! First remove plastic and bring to A boil in water. Change water several times to remove some of the salt (at least 3 time or to taste) On the last boil you can add your favourite spice (we use whole spice - not sold at Tesco) secondly, after boiling make a glaze for the top using honey or brown sugar. Spread all over the top of the ham. We usually add cherries and pineapple slices at this point and bake in the oven.

Three lots of plastic used for wrapping and tying.

3 stars

I found this smoked gammon really tasty. I have always soaked any smoked gammon in cold water for a couple of hours (With a couple of changes of water) before cooking . Which does remove some of the salt. If you don't like smoked perhaps you should try unsmoked, which I personally feel it has less flavour. Don't forget to cook your bread sauce to go with your gammon. Yummy. I have knocked off a couple of stars because very disappointed with all the plastic wrapping . 1. Green criss cross plastic on outside to make it look pretty ? Not needed. 2. Next sealed in plastic. 3. Plastic string to hold it together. Not needed. . What happened to good old fashion white butchers string?. Come on Tesco help save our planet. Shame on you. Family butchers on high street here I come. They don't wrap in plastic, and they use butchers string. Which will decompose.t

SALTY AND TOUGH

1 stars

Incredibly salty. The cooking instruction state oven or microwave. I advise boiling this joint and change the water half way, or par-boil to remove some salt, then roast.

It was good quality but far too salty, even after

2 stars

It was good quality but far too salty, even after boiling .

I know gammon is suppose to be salty but this was

1 stars

I know gammon is suppose to be salty but this was ridiculous. I was very disappointed as the label made it sound very promising. My Sunday dinner was a disaster.

