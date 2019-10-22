Tesco Finest Unsmoked Wiltshire Gammon Small

Lush every time!
We have been buying this for a long time and never fails to disappoint. The unsmoked version, is not salty at all (I don't like salt on meat, hence why we do not buy the smoked version) and we have slow cooked, boiled and roasted this joint and it never fails to deliver.
Very good.
I soaked it overnight and cooked it in the oven in water in a lidded casserole dish. It cooked well and held its shape. I didn't find it excessively salty.
If you like your ham salty try this!
I hate to say it, but this was horrible. It was so salty it was inedible. I soaked it for a good few hours, changed the water twice and still overwhelmed with salt.
Look eleswhere!
Very disappointed with this gammon ham. It had a shed load of fat covering and in the cuts. which halved the useable meat .When roasted the meat had a heavy 'piggy' taste which was most unpalatable. If I was able I would mark it with zero stars. Not recommended at all.
Not good
Sorry but it was very tough and salty no matter what I did with it very disappointed I ended up mincing it and putting it in a qiuich
Not happy
First one, at Xmas, was delicious and perfect amount of salt. Secon one VERY salty. Third was possibly the saltiest I have ever eaten and inedible
Excellent flavour, very moist and tender.
Excellent flavour, very moist and tender.