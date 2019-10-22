By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Unsmoked Wiltshire Gammon Small
£ 7.50
£7.50/kg
Per 150g
  • Energy1136kJ 272kcal
    14%
  • Fat16.9g
    24%
  • Saturates5.6g
    28%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt3.5g
    58%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 757kJ / 182kcal

Product Description

  • Unsmoked Wiltshire cured gammon joint with added water.
  • Tesco Finest gammon comes from outdoor bred pigs, which give tasty and succulent pork. Our experts cure the meat by steeping it in an aged Wiltshire brine for a distinctive salty taste before air drying it to develop the texture.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (90%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190, 170, 5
Time: 30 mins per 500g plus 50 mins
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins per 500g plus 50 mins Allow joint to rest for 10 mins allowing the colour to return and the natural odour to dissipate. Place in a roasting tin and cover loosely with foil. Calculate cooking time at 30 mins per 500g plus 30 mins. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Remove foil for the last 10 mins of cooking time. Allow joint to rest in a warm place for 10 mins before carving. For crunchy crackling, the rind is already scored for you, follow the cooking instructions above but do not cover with foil. Remove strings, carve and enjoy hot or cold. Do not overcook.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

min. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 150g
Energy757kJ / 182kcal1136kJ / 272kcal
Fat11.3g16.9g
Saturates3.7g5.6g
Carbohydrate1.0g1.5g
Sugars0.1g0.2g
Fibre0.6g0.9g
Protein18.7g28.1g
Salt2.3g3.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Lush every time!

5 stars

We have been buying this for a long time and never fails to disappoint. The unsmoked version, is not salty at all (I don't like salt on meat, hence why we do not buy the smoked version) and we have slow cooked, boiled and roasted this joint and it never fails to deliver.

Very good.

5 stars

I soaked it overnight and cooked it in the oven in water in a lidded casserole dish. It cooked well and held its shape. I didn't find it excessively salty.

If you like your ham salty try this!

1 stars

I hate to say it, but this was horrible. It was so salty it was inedible. I soaked it for a good few hours, changed the water twice and still overwhelmed with salt.

Look eleswhere!

1 stars

Very disappointed with this gammon ham. It had a shed load of fat covering and in the cuts. which halved the useable meat .When roasted the meat had a heavy 'piggy' taste which was most unpalatable. If I was able I would mark it with zero stars. Not recommended at all.

Not good

1 stars

Sorry but it was very tough and salty no matter what I did with it very disappointed I ended up mincing it and putting it in a qiuich

Not happy

2 stars

First one, at Xmas, was delicious and perfect amount of salt. Secon one VERY salty. Third was possibly the saltiest I have ever eaten and inedible

Excellent flavour, very moist and tender.

5 stars

Excellent flavour, very moist and tender.

